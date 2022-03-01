Yen drops to 20-year low against dollar
One dollar bought 126 yen at around 0630 GMT on Wednesday, the lowest rate since 2002
Despite being traditionally considered a safe-haven currency, uncertainty fuelled by Russia's war in Ukraine has not caused the yen to strengthen.
Instead, moves by the US Federal Reserve towards a more aggressive policy and the shock of rising oil prices in Japan -- a major importer of fossil fuels -- have pushed the currency lower, analysts say.
"The Japanese yen has been one of the weakest currencies anywhere in the world this year," Dutch banking group ING said in a recent commentary.
"Driving the rally has been the perfect storm of a hawkish Federal Reserve, a dovish Bank of Japan (BoJ), and Japan's negative terms of trade shock as a major fossil fuel importer."
Earlier on Wednesday, Bank of Japan governor Haruhiko Kuroda said the bank would maintain its monetary easing policies in a bid to reach its long-held two-percent inflation target.
"Given the economy and price situation, the Bank of Japan will seek to realise its two-percent inflation target... by resiliently continuing its current powerful monetary easing," he said. ...continue reading
