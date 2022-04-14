Japan's LDP proposes limiting veto power of UNSC permanent members
The Liberal Democratic Party is set to submit its proposals to Prime Minister Kishida Fumio on Thursday.
LDP lawmakers questioned Russia's right to veto a resolution calling for the withdrawal of its troops from Ukraine. They noted that Russia launched the assault on Ukraine even though it is a permanent member state of the UNSC.
They said this underscores the need to reform the United Nations, since the international body is evidently not functioning as intended.
The lawmakers want Japan to work closely with Germany, Brazil and India to increase the number of seats on the council. The four countries have for years sought permanent membership.
The proposals also call for removing from the UN Charter provisions referring to countries like Japan and Germany as enemy states because of their defeat in World War Two.
NHK - Apr 14
UPI - Apr 13
The aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln and its naval strike group is currently operating in the Sea of Japan for the first time in five years, the Navy said on Tuesday.
Japan Times - Apr 12
The Cabinet on Tuesday approved additional sanctions against Russia, freezing assets of 398 Russian individuals, including President Vladimir Putin's daughters and the wife of Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
theguardian.com - Apr 12
The focus of Japan’s quest to open its first casino is a human-made island in Osaka that, if the city’s government gets its way, will end decades of wrangling over the country’s fraught relationship with poker tables and slot machines.
NHK - Apr 12
Government officials from Japan and Russia have begun annual fishery talks after a delay in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
devdiscourse.com - Apr 11
Japan has cancelled the purchase of about 40 million Astrazeneca Plc COVID-19 vaccine doses it agreed to buy last year, a health ministry official said in parliament on Monday.
Kyodo - Apr 11
The average value of assets held by Japanese lower house members came to 29.24 million yen ($234,000), slightly up from a record low 28.92 million yen in the previous survey, according to a Kyodo News tally based on data released Monday.
stripes.com - Apr 09
Japan announced Friday it is expelling eight Russian diplomats and trade officials and will phase out imports of Russian coal and oil, with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida saying Moscow must be held accountable for "war crimes" in Ukraine.
Kyodok - Apr 08
Japan will phase out Russian coal imports as part of sanctions on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, the industry minister said Friday, joining other Group of Seven industrialized nations in the move.
Reuters - Apr 08
Japan will release a record 15 million barrels of oil from its national reserves as part of a second round of the coordinated release led by the International Energy Agency (IEA), Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Thursday.
NHK - Apr 08
Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio says his government will secure seats on direct flights between Japan and Poland for Ukrainian evacuees.
Kyodo - Apr 08
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Thursday that there are "signs of a resurgence" in coronavirus infections in Japan, particularly among young people.
NHK - Apr 06
Japan's government has banned the export of luxury goods to Russia. The move is to pressure oligarchs -- wealthy tycoons who are close to President Vladimir Putin.
NHK - Apr 05
A Japanese government plane carrying 20 Ukrainian evacuees has touched down at Haneda Airport in Tokyo. The government plans to offer them assistance in cooperation with private companies and municipal governments.
stripes.com - Apr 04
The Japan Air Self-Defense Force has repositioned a mobile radar unit on its southern island chain to strengthen defenses due to increased Chinese activity in the region.
Japan Today - Apr 02
The government said Friday that Seiko Noda, minister in charge of gender equality and children's policies, has been infected with the novel coronavirus, the first confirmed case among incumbents of the Japanese cabinet.