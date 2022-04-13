Prestigious University of Tokyo may claim its first sumo wrestler

Hotaka Suyama is set to make history this week when he takes the entrance test for new sumo recruits.

If he passes, the 24-year-old will become the first-ever graduate of the University of Tokyo (Todai) to enter professional sumo.

Although there is no shortage of former collegiate wrestlers in ōzumo — roughly a quarter of the top division is comprised of university graduates – virtually all come from traditional powerhouse sumo clubs at private universities.

Conversely, elite institutions such as the University of Tokyo are better known for churning out leaders in business, science and politics than for producing top-class professional athletes.

Among Todai alumni, you can find 18 prime ministers and 10 Nobel laureates, but very few famous names in the world of sports.