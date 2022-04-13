Prestigious University of Tokyo may claim its first sumo wrestler
Japan Times -- Apr 14
Hotaka Suyama is set to make history this week when he takes the entrance test for new sumo recruits.
If he passes, the 24-year-old will become the first-ever graduate of the University of Tokyo (Todai) to enter professional sumo.
Although there is no shortage of former collegiate wrestlers in ōzumo — roughly a quarter of the top division is comprised of university graduates – virtually all come from traditional powerhouse sumo clubs at private universities.
Conversely, elite institutions such as the University of Tokyo are better known for churning out leaders in business, science and politics than for producing top-class professional athletes.
Among Todai alumni, you can find 18 prime ministers and 10 Nobel laureates, but very few famous names in the world of sports.
20-year-old pitching phenom Roki Sasaki throws perfect game with 19 strikeouts in Japan's NPB
Roki Sasaki, a 20-year-old right-handed starter for the Chiba Lotte Marines of Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball league, may have authored the pitching performance of the year on Sunday by delivering a 19-strikeout perfect game.
Japanese boxing champion Murata loses to Golovkin
Japanese boxing star and WBA middleweight super champion Murata Ryota has lost to Gennady Golovkin of Kazakhstan in a middleweight title unification match.
'Sho-time' makes more history on 2022 MLB opening day
Japanese baseball superstar Ohtani Shohei has kicked off his fifth season in the United States. It was the first time in Major League history that a starting pitcher also led off an opening game at the plate.
Baseball: Shohei Ohtani dwarfs other MLB players in off-field income
Shohei Ohtani's combination of rare baseball talent as both a hitter and pitcher and his marketability has made him the Major League Baseball's biggest off-field earner, financial magazine Forbes reported Wednesday on its website.
Japan F1 supplier aims to apply racetrack lessons to EVs
A Japanese manufacturer supplying new standardized wheel rims for Formula One and NASCAR reckons it will learn enough on the racetrack to help improve the experience of driving an electric car.
Rising Sons | Matsuyama inspires Japan’s next generation
At the 2021 Masters Tournament, Hideki Matsuyama broke through to become Japan’s first male major champion.
The Masters Unveil Mouthwatering Japanese Champions Dinner Menu In Honor Of Last Year’s Winner Hideki Matsuyama
The Masters have unveiled the mouthwatering Japanese-themed menu for this year’s Champions Dinner.
All Japan Judo Championships 2022 Highlights
The all Japan Judo Championships in Fukuoka have showed some incredible matches, worth while a World Championships final.
"Father of Drifting" Honored By Nissan With Special Exhibit In Japan
Known as the "Father of drifting", Kunimitsu Takahashi was so skilled at controlling a car that he was able to throw his vehicles into a corner at full speed, break traction on all four wheels, all while maintaining a racing line.
World Cup-bound Japan end on flat note with Vietnam draw
Japan manager Hajime Moriyasu warned his team they will need to shape up if they are to meet their target of reaching the World Cup quarterfinals after drawing 1-1 with Vietnam in their final qualifier on Tuesday.
Sumo: Wakatakakage surprises himself with grand tournament win
Spring Grand Sumo Tournament winner Wakatakakage gradually grew in confidence throughout the 15-day competition in Osaka but was nevertheless surprised by his success, the newly crowned champion said Monday.
Japan beats Australia 2-0 to qualify for World Cup
Japan qualified for a seventh straight World Cup by beating Australia 2-0 Thursday and ended the Socceroos’ chances of automatic qualification.
Beijing Paralympics end with closing ceremony
The Beijing Paralympics concluded on Sunday night. The Games were unusual as Russian and Belarusian athletes were not allowed to participate because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
