In this second video, we cover the three remaining scenes from act II, "Tokaiya", "Funayagura" and "Daimotsu no Ura".

Japan’s stealth reopening: Parents of foreign residents get OK to visit

Japan Times - Apr 14

Japan has begun granting visas to a wider range of people, including family members within the first degree of kinship to foreign residents who want to come to Japan to visit their family, as well as family members within a second degree of kinship to Japanese nationals and permanent residents.

Faked footage of a robot in an abandoned Japanese building is part of 'backrooms' subculture

yahoo.com - Apr 14

On March 24, footage supposedly from Google Earth went viral on TikTok, showing what appeared to be a robot with wings inside an abandoned building.

Tully's Coffee prices rise due to soaring bean costs

newsonjapan.com - Apr 14

Tully's Coffee has announced that it will increase prices on its popular beverages such as coffee from 3 yen to 24 yen from the 27th of April.

COVID cases in Japan trend upward

NHK - Apr 14

New coronavirus cases are trending slightly upward in Japan. Some prefectures have even recorded daily highs.

Japan's LDP proposes limiting veto power of UNSC permanent members

NHK - Apr 14

Japan's major ruling party is seeking to restrict the veto power of UN Security Council permanent members, following Russia's use of it in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine.

Japan lowers gasoline subsidy to 20.3 yen/litre

marketscreener.com - Apr 14

Japan cut its gasoline subsidy for oil distributors to 20.3 yen ($0.16) a litre for the seven days from April 14, down from 20.7 yen a week earlier, the industry ministry said on Wednesday.

The Tale of Taira no Tomomori・Yoshitsune Senbon Zakura・Part 2 (1748)

Kabuki In-Depth - Apr 14

We continue our exploration of the epic jidaimono play Yoshitsune Senbon Zakura ("Yoshitsune and the Thousand Cherry Trees"), written in 1747 for the bunraku puppet theatre by the playwrights Takeda Izumo II, Miyoshi Shōraku and Namiki Senryū I, the same team that produced Kanadehon Chūshingura and Sugawara Denju Tenarai Kagami, the other two classical masterpieces of the kabuki repertoire.

Prestigious University of Tokyo may claim its first sumo wrestler

Japan Times - Apr 14

Hotaka Suyama is set to make history this week when he takes the entrance test for new sumo recruits.

Yen drops to 20-year low against dollar

enca.com - Apr 14

The yen hit its lowest level against the dollar in two decades on Wednesday, extending recent falls as the gap widens between Japan's ultra-loose monetary policy and Fed tightening.

Toyota finally has an EV and it's perfectly OK

CNN - Apr 13

Electric vehicles have reached a key milestone on the road to becoming ubiquitous. That's because Toyota, America's best-selling automaker, is now selling one.

Dental fees to jump in Japan as palladium prices surge on Ukraine war

Japan Times - Apr 13

The health ministry will raise the government-set dental treatment remunerations that involve "silver" fillings containing palladium in May, as prices of the rare metal of which Russia is a major producer have soared following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, people familiar with the matter said Monday.

Hands on Trek to Yomi – A slice of Japanese cinema

thesixthaxis.com - Apr 13

If you have ever wanted to play an old black and white Kurosawa movie as a video game, Flying Wild Hog and Devolver Digital want you to know that they have you covered.

French court jails Chilean 28 years for murder of Japanese ex-girlfriend

RFI - Apr 13

A French court on Tuesday sentenced Nicolas Zepeda, a Chilean man, to 28 years in jail for murdering his Japanese ex-girlfriend in 2016 in eastern France, after a high-profile investigation spanning three continents.

U.S. Navy carrier group enters Sea of Japan for first time in 5 years

UPI - Apr 13

The aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln and its naval strike group is currently operating in the Sea of Japan for the first time in five years, the Navy said on Tuesday.

Singapore sets out to woo Japanese tourists

CNA - Apr 13

As the global pandemic enters its third year, more countries in Asia are planning to reopen their borders for tourism. As the global pandemic enters its third year, more countries in Asia are planning to reopen their borders for tourism.