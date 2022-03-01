Tully's Coffee prices rise due to soaring bean costs

Tully's Coffee has announced that it will increase prices on its popular beverages such as coffee from 3 yen to 24 yen from the 27th of April.

A shot of hot coffee will increase from 305 yen to 314 yen, while a small latte will rise from 340 yen to 364 yen.

Prices on food items will also increase from 10 yen to 20 yen, mainly for set menus.

Soaring global prices for coffee beans and rising logistics costs are factors in the price increase.

Starbucks is also raising the price of coffee and frappuccinos from the 13th due to the soaring price of coffee beans.