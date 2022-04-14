Kumamoto marks 6 years since major quakes

Recovery work is still ongoing six years after a series of strong earthquakes hit the southwestern Japanese prefecture of Kumamoto.

The series of devastating quakes began in and around Kumamoto on April 14, 2016.

Prefectural officials say a total of 276 people died, and nearly 200,000 houses were destroyed or partially damaged in 40 municipalities.

About 4,300 units of temporary housing were set up at 110 locations in 16 municipalities of the prefecture. As many as 47,800 people were living in temporary housing in 2017.

Two powerful jolts with an intensity of seven on Japan's seismic scale from zero to seven struck the town of Mashiki six years ago.

More than 90 residents are still living in temporary homes. It is expected to take five more years before redevelopment work is completed in the town.

Restoration work is also ongoing at Kumamoto Castle. The centuries-old castle in the city of Kumamoto sustained damage to its buildings and stone walls.

The renovation work is scheduled to be completed by 2038.