Kumamoto marks 6 years since major quakes
熊本地震から6年 仮設に95人 追悼式で復興の誓い
The series of devastating quakes began in and around Kumamoto on April 14, 2016.
Prefectural officials say a total of 276 people died, and nearly 200,000 houses were destroyed or partially damaged in 40 municipalities.
About 4,300 units of temporary housing were set up at 110 locations in 16 municipalities of the prefecture. As many as 47,800 people were living in temporary housing in 2017.
Two powerful jolts with an intensity of seven on Japan's seismic scale from zero to seven struck the town of Mashiki six years ago.
More than 90 residents are still living in temporary homes. It is expected to take five more years before redevelopment work is completed in the town.
Restoration work is also ongoing at Kumamoto Castle. The centuries-old castle in the city of Kumamoto sustained damage to its buildings and stone walls.
The renovation work is scheduled to be completed by 2038.
NHK - Apr 14
A cyber security firm warns that scammers are exploiting the war in Ukraine to steal money from people around the world who want to help the country.
NHK - Apr 14
Recovery work is still ongoing six years after a series of strong earthquakes hit the southwestern Japanese prefecture of Kumamoto.
Kyodo - Apr 12
Japan's former Emperor Akihito and his wife former Empress Michiko moved out of their temporary home in Tokyo on Tuesday, as they prepare to complete the process of swapping residences with the current emperor and his family.
Japanese Comedian Meshida - Apr 12
Nowadays love hotels are seen by foreigners as part of Japan's weird culture.
Japan Times - Apr 11
Mako Komuro, the former princess who left Japan after marrying her college sweetheart in October, has been making use of her background in art history through curating work at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, which is colloquially referred to as the MET.
Sakura Stardust - Apr 10
Tonight, we're looking into the mystery surrounding a rapper that disappeared before the release of his sole LP 25 years ago.
NHK - Apr 09
Prosecutors in Yamanashi Prefecture, west of Tokyo, have revealed the name of a 19-year-old defendant who was indicted on charges of murder and arson.
Nikkei - Apr 08
A yakuza leader and three Thai associates have been arrested in New York for allegedly conspiring to obtain surface-to-air missiles for groups in Myanmar using narcotics as a payment, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday.
Japan Today - Apr 07
Police in Zama, Kanagawa Prefecture, have arrested a 34-year-old unemployed woman on suspicion of attempting to kill her 30-year-old unemployed brother at their home.
Reuters - Apr 07
Four members of a group said to be a Japanese version of QAnon, which has frequently protested against COVID-19 vaccinations, were arrested on Thursday for intruding on a clinic where vaccinations were taking place, media reports said.
Japan Today - Apr 06
The former head of a nursery school in southwestern Japan and a staff member there have been indicted without arrest for causing the death of a 5-year-old boy from heatstroke after leaving him on a school bus for hours last summer.
THE CASUAL - Apr 06
Reggie unpacks the reasons why Japanese fashion is often looked over and how some brands from Japan have spearheaded movements now adopted by the west.
inquirer.net - Apr 06
They are small, cute and very fluffy, and now white birds affectionately known as “snow fairies” are winging their way into the hearts of people across Japan.
Japanese Comedian Meshida - Apr 05
Many foreigners seem to have a stereotypical image that Japanese men don't have a good sex skills.
Japan Times - Apr 05
The lowering of the legal age of adulthood in Japan on Friday has sparked concerns that it may be more difficult to support women under 20 who have been coerced into appearing in pornographic videos.
timeout.com - Apr 04
It’s been months since anyone has seen Yayoi Kusama’s iconic yellow pumpkin on the island of Naoshima after the sculpture was damaged in a typhoon last summer.