Typhoon Malakas is now the largest typhoon on record in the month of April, not the central intensity but overall width of the gale force winds around that center of circulation, now over 1,200 nautical miles beats out the previous storm that was set back in 1997.

Massive Typhoon Malakas heads towards Japan while the Philippines recovers

WestPacWx - Apr 14

Typhoon Malakas is now the largest typhoon on record in the month of April, not the central intensity but overall width of the gale force winds around that center of circulation, now over 1,200 nautical miles beats out the previous storm that was set back in 1997.

Japan's stealth reopening: Parents of foreign residents get OK to visit

Japan Times - Apr 14

Japan has begun granting visas to a wider range of people, including family members within the first degree of kinship to foreign residents who want to come to Japan to visit their family, as well as family members within a second degree of kinship to Japanese nationals and permanent residents.

Quake-damaged Tohoku Shinkansen line resumes full operations

NHK - Apr 14

The operator of a Shinkansen bullet train service in northeastern Japan resumed full operations on Thursday after a strong earthquake hit the region last month.

Kids in Japan get smart with smartphones earlier than ever

Asahi - Apr 14

Japanese children are switching on earlier than they used to, according to a survey to ascertain when kids first start to use smartphones.

Cyber security firm warns of scams targeting donations for Ukraine

NHK - Apr 14

A cyber security firm warns that scammers are exploiting the war in Ukraine to steal money from people around the world who want to help the country.

Onoda: The man who hid in the jungle for 30 years

BBC - Apr 14

A new film, Onoda: 10,000 Nights in the Jungle, tells the strange story of Japan's controversial WW2 hero.

A Case Study of Raiden - The Legendary Sumo Wrestler of Ancient Japan

Sumostew - Apr 14

Raiden Tameemon is one of the most famous sumo wrestlers in Japan. He has been referenced in pop culture like in manga (Japanese comics), video games, and even in a Pokemon episode! Who is Raiden?

Hiroshima 'peace clock' reset to protest US subcritical nuclear tests

NHK - Apr 14

An atomic bomb museum in Hiroshima has reset its clock showing the number of days that have passed since the last nuclear test took place. The move was taken to protest the two subcritical nuclear tests that the United States conducted last year.

Kumamoto marks 6 years since major quakes

NHK - Apr 14

Recovery work is still ongoing six years after a series of strong earthquakes hit the southwestern Japanese prefecture of Kumamoto.

Faked footage of a robot in an abandoned Japanese building is part of 'backrooms' subculture

yahoo.com - Apr 14

On March 24, footage supposedly from Google Earth went viral on TikTok, showing what appeared to be a robot with wings inside an abandoned building.

Tully's Coffee prices rise due to soaring bean costs

newsonjapan.com - Apr 14

Tully's Coffee has announced that it will increase prices on its popular beverages such as coffee from 3 yen to 24 yen from the 27th of April.

COVID cases in Japan trend upward

NHK - Apr 14

New coronavirus cases are trending slightly upward in Japan. Some prefectures have even recorded daily highs.

Japan's LDP proposes limiting veto power of UNSC permanent members

NHK - Apr 14

Japan's major ruling party is seeking to restrict the veto power of UN Security Council permanent members, following Russia's use of it in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine.

Japan lowers gasoline subsidy to 20.3 yen/litre

marketscreener.com - Apr 14

Japan cut its gasoline subsidy for oil distributors to 20.3 yen ($0.16) a litre for the seven days from April 14, down from 20.7 yen a week earlier, the industry ministry said on Wednesday.

Hokkaido Electric Power to stop buying Russian coal

NHK - Apr 14

The main provider of electricity on Japan's northern island of Hokkaido says it will stop buying coal from Russia. This follows a Japanese government decision to phase out imports of the fuel as part of sanctions against Moscow.