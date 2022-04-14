Hiroshima 'peace clock' reset to protest US subcritical nuclear tests
NHK -- Apr 14
An atomic bomb museum in Hiroshima has reset its clock showing the number of days that have passed since the last nuclear test took place. The move was taken to protest the two subcritical nuclear tests that the United States conducted last year.
The Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum in the western Japanese city reset the "peace clock" on Wednesday evening from 499 days to 209 days.
The US National Nuclear Security Administration told NHK on Wednesday that the tests were carried out at a test site in Nevada on June 22 and September 16. Subcritical tests do not produce nuclear explosions.
The earlier figure, 499 days, refers to the subcritical test the US carried out in November 2020.
Japan's LDP proposes limiting veto power of UNSC permanent members
Japan's major ruling party is seeking to restrict the veto power of UN Security Council permanent members, following Russia's use of it in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine.
Hokkaido Electric Power to stop buying Russian coal
The main provider of electricity on Japan's northern island of Hokkaido says it will stop buying coal from Russia. This follows a Japanese government decision to phase out imports of the fuel as part of sanctions against Moscow.
U.S. Navy carrier group enters Sea of Japan for first time in 5 years
The aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln and its naval strike group is currently operating in the Sea of Japan for the first time in five years, the Navy said on Tuesday.
Japan OKs asset freezes on 398 Russians, including Putin's daughters
The Cabinet on Tuesday approved additional sanctions against Russia, freezing assets of 398 Russian individuals, including President Vladimir Putin's daughters and the wife of Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
Backlash in Osaka as ‘Dream Island’ leads race to open Japan’s first casino
The focus of Japan’s quest to open its first casino is a human-made island in Osaka that, if the city’s government gets its way, will end decades of wrangling over the country’s fraught relationship with poker tables and slot machines.
Japan, Russia begin talks on salmon fishing
Government officials from Japan and Russia have begun annual fishery talks after a delay in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Japan cancels a third of contracted Astrazeneca vaccine purchase
Japan has cancelled the purchase of about 40 million Astrazeneca Plc COVID-19 vaccine doses it agreed to buy last year, a health ministry official said in parliament on Monday.
Average value of Japan lawmakers' assets grows to 29 mil. yen
The average value of assets held by Japanese lower house members came to 29.24 million yen ($234,000), slightly up from a record low 28.92 million yen in the previous survey, according to a Kyodo News tally based on data released Monday.
Japan to expel 8 Russian officials, impose new sanctions
Japan announced Friday it is expelling eight Russian diplomats and trade officials and will phase out imports of Russian coal and oil, with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida saying Moscow must be held accountable for "war crimes" in Ukraine.
Japan to phase out Russian coal over Ukraine invasion
Japan will phase out Russian coal imports as part of sanctions on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, the industry minister said Friday, joining other Group of Seven industrialized nations in the move.
Japan says to release 15 mln barrels of oil as part of IEA-led action
Japan will release a record 15 million barrels of oil from its national reserves as part of a second round of the coordinated release led by the International Energy Agency (IEA), Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Thursday.
Japan to secure seats on direct flights from Poland for Ukrainian evacuees
Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio says his government will secure seats on direct flights between Japan and Poland for Ukrainian evacuees.
Japan seeing signs of coronavirus resurgence, warns PM Kishida
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Thursday that there are "signs of a resurgence" in coronavirus infections in Japan, particularly among young people.
Japan bans luxury exports to Russia
Japan's government has banned the export of luxury goods to Russia. The move is to pressure oligarchs -- wealthy tycoons who are close to President Vladimir Putin.
20 more Ukrainian evacuees arrive in Japan
A Japanese government plane carrying 20 Ukrainian evacuees has touched down at Haneda Airport in Tokyo. The government plans to offer them assistance in cooperation with private companies and municipal governments.
