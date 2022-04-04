Raiden Tameemon is one of the most famous sumo wrestlers in Japan. He has been referenced in pop culture like in manga (Japanese comics), video games, and even in a Pokemon episode! Who is Raiden?

And why did history's most successful sumo wrestler never made it to Yokozuna?

Kids in Japan get smart with smartphones earlier than ever

Asahi - Apr 14

Japanese children are switching on earlier than they used to, according to a survey to ascertain when kids first start to use smartphones. Japanese children are switching on earlier than they used to, according to a survey to ascertain when kids first start to use smartphones.

A Case Study of Raiden - The Legendary Sumo Wrestler of Ancient Japan

Sumostew - Apr 14

Toyotomi Hideyoshi: The Peasant Who Became Master of Japan

Biographics - Apr 12

Pregnancy trap for workers in controversial Japan scheme

CNA - Apr 12

63% of people with foreign roots in Japan questioned by police

Kyodo - Apr 10

Prince Hisahito attends entrance ceremony as he begins high school studies

Japan Times - Apr 09

Over 35% in Japan feel lonely amid pandemic; young people hit harder

Japan Today - Apr 09

Japan to launch mass vaccination drive for university students

Japan Times - Apr 08

English teacher in Japan | What’s it like? Let me share my memories

with me JAPAN - Apr 08

Important Information About VPN Every Student Should Remember

newsonjapan.com - Apr 08

Japanese police produce Ukrainian-language information leaflets for evacuees

NHK - Apr 06

Japanese React To Ponytail Ban In Schools | Street Interview

Asian Boss - Apr 06

Dr. Ogino Ginko: Google marks 171st birthday of first Japan’s female licensed medical practitioner

devdiscourse.com - Apr 04

子供向けオンライン英会話

newsonjapan.com - Apr 04

Why NOT to Teach English in Japan

Abroad in Japan - Apr 01

