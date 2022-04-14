Cyber security firm warns of scams targeting donations for Ukraine

A cyber security firm warns that scammers are exploiting the war in Ukraine to steal money from people around the world who want to help the country.

Trend Micro says it has confirmed around 1.2 million suspicious emails sent using the names of existing organizations, from the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine to the end of March.

It says the emails asked for donations for Ukraine in the form of Bitcoin and other crypto assets.

The cyber security firm has also found about 17,000 cases of URLs that direct users to fake donation sites.

The firm says some sites ask for donations to be sent to organizations whose existence couldn't be verified.

It says some emails directed recipients to sites that steal personal information.