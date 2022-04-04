Kids in Japan get smart with smartphones earlier than ever

Japanese children are switching on earlier than they used to, according to a survey to ascertain when kids first start to use smartphones.

Mobile Society Research Institute, an arm of leading mobile carrier NTT Docomo Inc., said a study it did last November found that children on average were 10.63 years old when they first operated a smartphone, down 0.71 year from two years earlier.

The results showed that children on average were given their first smartphone when they were 10.63 years old. The average age was 11.34 in the previous survey in 2019. ...continue reading