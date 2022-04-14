Quake-damaged Tohoku Shinkansen line resumes full operations
利用客から“待望”の声・・・東北新幹線 全線で運転再開
Some sections of the Tohoku Shinkansen line were damaged and a train was derailed by the magnitude 7.4 quake on March 16.
A business traveler at Tokyo Station expressed relief and asked the operator to advance measures against earthquakes, saying he understands the difficulties of dealing with natural disasters.
Around 1,000 locations on the line were damaged by the quake. East Japan Railway Company, or JR East, focused on the minimum necessary repairs to fully resume operations before the national holidays in early May.
JR East says equipment for reducing vibrations has not been fully checked or adjusted on the most severely damaged sections. The operator also says it is using 80 to 90 percent of its usual number of trains, and they are running at slower speeds on some sections.
JR East says the speed regulation is adding more than 30 minutes to the usual travel time between Tokyo and Sendai. It aims to restore normal services as soon as possible after the holiday season.
Japan Times - Apr 14
Japan has begun granting visas to a wider range of people, including family members within the first degree of kinship to foreign residents who want to come to Japan to visit their family, as well as family members within a second degree of kinship to Japanese nationals and permanent residents.
NHK - Apr 14
The operator of a Shinkansen bullet train service in northeastern Japan resumed full operations on Thursday after a strong earthquake hit the region last month.
CNA - Apr 13
As the global pandemic enters its third year, more countries in Asia are planning to reopen their borders for tourism.
Abroad in Japan - Apr 11
Japan's Snow Monkeys are famous the world over located deep in snow territory. On this Wacky Weekend we explore sake vending machines, venture into a creepy tunnel and meet the monkeys face to face!
ONLY in JAPAN - Apr 11
Tokyo’s Narita Airport is virtually empty!
visitjapan - Apr 11
Japan’s mix of centuries-old traditions co-existing with innovative new technology and timely organization make it ideal to host all kinds of business events. Japan is truly a knowledge hub inspiring creative ideas.
Japan Today - Apr 11
The annual Sumida River fireworks festival in Tokyo, one of the biggest summer events in the country, has been canceled for the third year in a row due to the coronavirus.
Solo Travel Japan - Apr 10
I took a brand new Meimon Taiyo Ferry from Osaka to Fukuoka. It just went into service on the 28th of Mar. 2022. Its First Class Deluxe was awesome.
Kuga's Travel - Apr 10
The SOYA Express is the only direct Limited Express train between Sapporo and Wakkanai, the northernmost station in Japan.
Nikkei - Apr 08
Japanese property developer Hulic will open a luxury ryokan -- a traditional Japanese inn -- in Tokyo's Ginza district in 2025, the latest sign that companies are betting on a strong rebound in travel demand as governments around the world relax COVID-19 restrictions.
Japan Times - Apr 07
A government statement late Wednesday said that Japan will “lift the entry ban on 106 countries,” causing confusion on social media and giving false hope that tourists would soon be allowed into the country.
Kuga's Travel - Apr 07
The Sunrise Express is the last surviving daily operating overnight train in Japan.
Japan Times - Apr 06
East Japan Railway Co. has announced plans to raise its regular fares for train services in Tokyo and nearby prefectures by Y10 from around March 2023.
NHK - Apr 06
The operator of the Tokyo Disney Resort has opened a new theme hotel based on the movie franchise Toy Story.
NHK - Apr 06
The operator of a Shinkansen bullet train service in northeastern Japan says it will resume operations along its entire rail line on April 14.
Tokyo BTM - Apr 06
Over the past two weeks, we have traveled around Sapporo, but a lot of you are still wondering what gay life is like here.