Hokkaido Electric Power to stop buying Russian coal

The main provider of electricity on Japan's northern island of Hokkaido says it will stop buying coal from Russia. This follows a Japanese government decision to phase out imports of the fuel as part of sanctions against Moscow.

Hokkaido Electric Power Company says the plan will not affect its operations as it has secured sufficient coal to last through the end of March next year.

The utility also says it will switch to other exporters to ensure stable electricity supply.

Coal-fired thermal power plants accounted for more than half of the company's energy output in fiscal 2020.

Nearly 10 percent of the utility's coal imports are from Russia, making it the second-largest foreign supplier after Australia.