Husband of Japanese ex-princess not on N.Y. bar exam pass list again

The name of the husband of Japanese former princess Mako Komuro did not appear on the pass list of the New York state bar examination released Thursday local time by its organizer.

Having previously failed the New York state bar exam last July, Kei Komuro took the test again.

He married the niece of Emperor Naruhito in October amid public criticism over a financial dispute involving his mother and her former fiance, and the couple left Japan the following month to start a new life in the United States.

Komuro has already started working as a law clerk at a legal firm in New York after graduating from Fordham University's law school with a Juris Doctor degree in May 2021.