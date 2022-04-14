Japan travel agency resumes Hawaii tours
JTBとHIS ハワイ行きのツアーを再開 約2年ぶり
staradvertiser.com -- Apr 14
Japanese travel agency HIS Co. says it plans to resume package holidays to Hawaii starting from May 1 departures, the first time it has operated such tours to one of Japan’s favorite destinations since halting them in March 2020 amid pandemic restrictions on travel.
入国制限の緩和を受け、ハワイ行きのツアーをおよそ2年ぶりに再開します。 大手旅行会社「JTB」と「HIS」は新型コロナウイルスの影響で中止していたハワイ行きのツアーをおよそ2年ぶりに再開すると発表しました。 ハワイとの往復については政府が今月1日、アメリカの感染症危険情報を「レベル2」に引き下げたことでワクチンの3回目接種と検査の陰性など条件を満たせば日本に帰国した際にも隔離が不要となりました。 - ANNnewsCH
Japan travel agency resumes Hawaii tours
staradvertiser.com - Apr 14
Japanese travel agency HIS Co. says it plans to resume package holidays to Hawaii starting from May 1 departures, the first time it has operated such tours to one of Japan’s favorite destinations since halting them in March 2020 amid pandemic restrictions on travel.
staradvertiser.com - Apr 14
Japanese travel agency HIS Co. says it plans to resume package holidays to Hawaii starting from May 1 departures, the first time it has operated such tours to one of Japan’s favorite destinations since halting them in March 2020 amid pandemic restrictions on travel.
Quake-damaged Tohoku Shinkansen line resumes full operations
NHK - Apr 14
The operator of a Shinkansen bullet train service in northeastern Japan resumed full operations on Thursday after a strong earthquake hit the region last month.
NHK - Apr 14
The operator of a Shinkansen bullet train service in northeastern Japan resumed full operations on Thursday after a strong earthquake hit the region last month.
Japan's stealth reopening: Parents of foreign residents get OK to visit
Japan Times - Apr 14
Japan has begun granting visas to a wider range of people, including family members within the first degree of kinship to foreign residents who want to come to Japan to visit their family, as well as family members within a second degree of kinship to Japanese nationals and permanent residents.
Japan Times - Apr 14
Japan has begun granting visas to a wider range of people, including family members within the first degree of kinship to foreign residents who want to come to Japan to visit their family, as well as family members within a second degree of kinship to Japanese nationals and permanent residents.
Singapore sets out to woo Japanese tourists
CNA - Apr 13
As the global pandemic enters its third year, more countries in Asia are planning to reopen their borders for tourism.
CNA - Apr 13
As the global pandemic enters its third year, more countries in Asia are planning to reopen their borders for tourism.
Japan's Snowiest Town | Winter Road Trip
Abroad in Japan - Apr 11
Japan's Snow Monkeys are famous the world over located deep in snow territory. On this Wacky Weekend we explore sake vending machines, venture into a creepy tunnel and meet the monkeys face to face!
Abroad in Japan - Apr 11
Japan's Snow Monkeys are famous the world over located deep in snow territory. On this Wacky Weekend we explore sake vending machines, venture into a creepy tunnel and meet the monkeys face to face!
Tokyo’s Narita International Airport | April 2022 Street View
ONLY in JAPAN - Apr 11
Tokyo’s Narita Airport is virtually empty!
ONLY in JAPAN - Apr 11
Tokyo’s Narita Airport is virtually empty!
Japan Virtual Visit | Okayama | JNTO
visitjapan - Apr 11
Japan’s mix of centuries-old traditions co-existing with innovative new technology and timely organization make it ideal to host all kinds of business events. Japan is truly a knowledge hub inspiring creative ideas.
visitjapan - Apr 11
Japan’s mix of centuries-old traditions co-existing with innovative new technology and timely organization make it ideal to host all kinds of business events. Japan is truly a knowledge hub inspiring creative ideas.
Tokyo cancels Sumida River fireworks festival for 3rd straight year
Japan Today - Apr 11
The annual Sumida River fireworks festival in Tokyo, one of the biggest summer events in the country, has been canceled for the third year in a row due to the coronavirus.
Japan Today - Apr 11
The annual Sumida River fireworks festival in Tokyo, one of the biggest summer events in the country, has been canceled for the third year in a row due to the coronavirus.
Splendid! A Brand New Japanese Overnight Ferry Experience from Osaka
Solo Travel Japan - Apr 10
I took a brand new Meimon Taiyo Ferry from Osaka to Fukuoka. It just went into service on the 28th of Mar. 2022. Its First Class Deluxe was awesome.
Solo Travel Japan - Apr 10
I took a brand new Meimon Taiyo Ferry from Osaka to Fukuoka. It just went into service on the 28th of Mar. 2022. Its First Class Deluxe was awesome.
Riding Japan's NORTHERNMOST Express Train SOYA | Sapporo→Wakkanai
Kuga's Travel - Apr 10
The SOYA Express is the only direct Limited Express train between Sapporo and Wakkanai, the northernmost station in Japan.
Kuga's Travel - Apr 10
The SOYA Express is the only direct Limited Express train between Sapporo and Wakkanai, the northernmost station in Japan.
Japan's Hulic to build luxury 'ryokan'-style inn in Ginza
Nikkei - Apr 08
Japanese property developer Hulic will open a luxury ryokan -- a traditional Japanese inn -- in Tokyo's Ginza district in 2025, the latest sign that companies are betting on a strong rebound in travel demand as governments around the world relax COVID-19 restrictions.
Nikkei - Apr 08
Japanese property developer Hulic will open a luxury ryokan -- a traditional Japanese inn -- in Tokyo's Ginza district in 2025, the latest sign that companies are betting on a strong rebound in travel demand as governments around the world relax COVID-19 restrictions.
Japan says it will ‘lift entry ban on 106 countries,’ but tourists still can’t enter
Japan Times - Apr 07
A government statement late Wednesday said that Japan will “lift the entry ban on 106 countries,” causing confusion on social media and giving false hope that tourists would soon be allowed into the country.
Japan Times - Apr 07
A government statement late Wednesday said that Japan will “lift the entry ban on 106 countries,” causing confusion on social media and giving false hope that tourists would soon be allowed into the country.
Riding Japan's Sleeper Train Express on a Heavy Snow Day in 2022 (Atami→Izumo-shi)
Kuga's Travel - Apr 07
The Sunrise Express is the last surviving daily operating overnight train in Japan.
Kuga's Travel - Apr 07
The Sunrise Express is the last surviving daily operating overnight train in Japan.
JR East to raise Tokyo-area fares by Y10 from around March 2023
Japan Times - Apr 06
East Japan Railway Co. has announced plans to raise its regular fares for train services in Tokyo and nearby prefectures by Y10 from around March 2023.
Japan Times - Apr 06
East Japan Railway Co. has announced plans to raise its regular fares for train services in Tokyo and nearby prefectures by Y10 from around March 2023.
Toy Story hotel opens in Tokyo Disney Resort
NHK - Apr 06
The operator of the Tokyo Disney Resort has opened a new theme hotel based on the movie franchise Toy Story.
NHK - Apr 06
The operator of the Tokyo Disney Resort has opened a new theme hotel based on the movie franchise Toy Story.
Tohoku Shinkansen to resume operations along full length of track on April 14
NHK - Apr 06
The operator of a Shinkansen bullet train service in northeastern Japan says it will resume operations along its entire rail line on April 14.
NHK - Apr 06
The operator of a Shinkansen bullet train service in northeastern Japan says it will resume operations along its entire rail line on April 14.