Russia Fires Cruise Missiles Off Coast of Japan

Russia has upped international tension after claiming to have test-fired cruise missiles from submarines off the coast of Japan.

The Kremlin's footage of the "mock attack" shows Russian submariners leaving an unnamed port and preparing for the operation.

The footage — claimed by Moscow to have been filmed in the Sea of Japan — then shows Kalibr missiles soaring into the sky.

It ends, in an apparent warning to Western ally Japan, with a sailor's thumb hovering over the 'Fire' button.