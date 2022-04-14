Tokyo police arrest video game YouTuber for marijuana possession
人気YouTuber「ねこくん!」大麻所持か ゲーム実況者逮捕「ぼーっとして下手になるので、ゲーム中は吸わないようにしていた」
Nishikawa admitted that the cannabis was his. “Two and a half years ago, I bought it from a black person in Kabukicho [one of Tokyo’s bar districts],” Nishikawa said, placing the time of the transaction as not long after he moved to Tokyo. “I smoked marijuana to act cool. But smoking it makes you zone out and you can’t play video games well, so I made a point not to smoke while I was playing.”
The assertation by Nishikawa (whose channel had amassed a subscriber base of roughly 900,000) that he wasn’t under the influence while on camera may have been an attempt to indirectly plead for leniency, but he was still placed under arrest for violation of the Cannabis Control Law by possession.
As to why Nishikawa was in the police station in the first place, on the night of March 11 police officers had taken an intoxicated man into custody. When they searched the bag he was carrying they found 1.2 grams of cocaine. However, the man said that the bag, and its contents, were actually the property of his friend, who just so happens to be Nishikawa. ...continue reading
soranews24.com - Apr 15
On March 18, 21-year-old Yudai Nishikawa, who posts videos of himself playing video games under the name Neko-kun, was arrested for possession of 0.5 grams (0.02 ounces) of dried cannabis, which police officers found on his person while inside a police station in Tokyo’s Toshima Ward.
NHK - Apr 14
A cyber security firm warns that scammers are exploiting the war in Ukraine to steal money from people around the world who want to help the country.
NHK - Apr 14
Recovery work is still ongoing six years after a series of strong earthquakes hit the southwestern Japanese prefecture of Kumamoto.
Kyodo - Apr 12
Japan's former Emperor Akihito and his wife former Empress Michiko moved out of their temporary home in Tokyo on Tuesday, as they prepare to complete the process of swapping residences with the current emperor and his family.
Japanese Comedian Meshida - Apr 12
Nowadays love hotels are seen by foreigners as part of Japan's weird culture.
Japan Times - Apr 11
Mako Komuro, the former princess who left Japan after marrying her college sweetheart in October, has been making use of her background in art history through curating work at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, which is colloquially referred to as the MET.
Sakura Stardust - Apr 10
Tonight, we're looking into the mystery surrounding a rapper that disappeared before the release of his sole LP 25 years ago.
NHK - Apr 09
Prosecutors in Yamanashi Prefecture, west of Tokyo, have revealed the name of a 19-year-old defendant who was indicted on charges of murder and arson.
Nikkei - Apr 08
A yakuza leader and three Thai associates have been arrested in New York for allegedly conspiring to obtain surface-to-air missiles for groups in Myanmar using narcotics as a payment, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday.
Japan Today - Apr 07
Police in Zama, Kanagawa Prefecture, have arrested a 34-year-old unemployed woman on suspicion of attempting to kill her 30-year-old unemployed brother at their home.
Reuters - Apr 07
Four members of a group said to be a Japanese version of QAnon, which has frequently protested against COVID-19 vaccinations, were arrested on Thursday for intruding on a clinic where vaccinations were taking place, media reports said.
Japan Today - Apr 06
The former head of a nursery school in southwestern Japan and a staff member there have been indicted without arrest for causing the death of a 5-year-old boy from heatstroke after leaving him on a school bus for hours last summer.
THE CASUAL - Apr 06
Reggie unpacks the reasons why Japanese fashion is often looked over and how some brands from Japan have spearheaded movements now adopted by the west.
inquirer.net - Apr 06
They are small, cute and very fluffy, and now white birds affectionately known as “snow fairies” are winging their way into the hearts of people across Japan.
Japanese Comedian Meshida - Apr 05
Many foreigners seem to have a stereotypical image that Japanese men don't have a good sex skills.
Japan Times - Apr 05
The lowering of the legal age of adulthood in Japan on Friday has sparked concerns that it may be more difficult to support women under 20 who have been coerced into appearing in pornographic videos.