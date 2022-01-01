Top 10 best Japanese body suits tattoo designs for women in 2022
TOP TATTOO DESIGNS -- Apr 15
Lets help each other in the chase for a perfect tattoo.
Typhoon Malakas is approaching Japan's Ogasawara Islands in Pacific
WestPacWx - Apr 15
Typhoon Malakas is approaching Japan's Ogasawara Islands in the Pacific. Weather officials are calling for caution against violent winds and high waves.
WestPacWx - Apr 15
Typhoon Malakas is approaching Japan's Ogasawara Islands in the Pacific. Weather officials are calling for caution against violent winds and high waves.
Tokyo police arrest video game YouTuber for marijuana possession
soranews24.com - Apr 15
On March 18, 21-year-old Yudai Nishikawa, who posts videos of himself playing video games under the name Neko-kun, was arrested for possession of 0.5 grams (0.02 ounces) of dried cannabis, which police officers found on his person while inside a police station in Tokyo’s Toshima Ward.
soranews24.com - Apr 15
On March 18, 21-year-old Yudai Nishikawa, who posts videos of himself playing video games under the name Neko-kun, was arrested for possession of 0.5 grams (0.02 ounces) of dried cannabis, which police officers found on his person while inside a police station in Tokyo’s Toshima Ward.
Husband of Japanese ex-princess not on N.Y. bar exam pass list again
Nikkei - Apr 15
The name of the husband of Japanese former princess Mako Komuro did not appear on the pass list of the New York state bar examination released Thursday local time by its organizer.
Nikkei - Apr 15
The name of the husband of Japanese former princess Mako Komuro did not appear on the pass list of the New York state bar examination released Thursday local time by its organizer.
5 things that make Japanese girls fall in love
Japanese Emi channel - Apr 15
Today is another dating topic that everyone loves. I talked about how I fall in love with a man.
Japanese Emi channel - Apr 15
Today is another dating topic that everyone loves. I talked about how I fall in love with a man.
Top 10 best Japanese body suits tattoo designs for women in 2022
TOP TATTOO DESIGNS - Apr 15
Lets help each other in the chase for a perfect tattoo.
TOP TATTOO DESIGNS - Apr 15
Lets help each other in the chase for a perfect tattoo.
Russia Fires Cruise Missiles Off Coast of Japan
newsweek.com - Apr 14
Russia has upped international tension after claiming to have test-fired cruise missiles from submarines off the coast of Japan.
newsweek.com - Apr 14
Russia has upped international tension after claiming to have test-fired cruise missiles from submarines off the coast of Japan.
Japan travel agency resumes Hawaii tours
staradvertiser.com - Apr 14
Japanese travel agency HIS Co. says it plans to resume package holidays to Hawaii starting from May 1 departures, the first time it has operated such tours to one of Japan’s favorite destinations since halting them in March 2020 amid pandemic restrictions on travel.
staradvertiser.com - Apr 14
Japanese travel agency HIS Co. says it plans to resume package holidays to Hawaii starting from May 1 departures, the first time it has operated such tours to one of Japan’s favorite destinations since halting them in March 2020 amid pandemic restrictions on travel.
Quake-damaged Tohoku Shinkansen line resumes full operations
NHK - Apr 14
The operator of a Shinkansen bullet train service in northeastern Japan resumed full operations on Thursday after a strong earthquake hit the region last month.
NHK - Apr 14
The operator of a Shinkansen bullet train service in northeastern Japan resumed full operations on Thursday after a strong earthquake hit the region last month.
Kids in Japan get smart with smartphones earlier than ever
Asahi - Apr 14
Japanese children are switching on earlier than they used to, according to a survey to ascertain when kids first start to use smartphones.
Asahi - Apr 14
Japanese children are switching on earlier than they used to, according to a survey to ascertain when kids first start to use smartphones.
Cyber security firm warns of scams targeting donations for Ukraine
NHK - Apr 14
A cyber security firm warns that scammers are exploiting the war in Ukraine to steal money from people around the world who want to help the country.
NHK - Apr 14
A cyber security firm warns that scammers are exploiting the war in Ukraine to steal money from people around the world who want to help the country.
Onoda: The man who hid in the jungle for 30 years
BBC - Apr 14
A new film, Onoda: 10,000 Nights in the Jungle, tells the strange story of Japan's controversial WW2 hero.
BBC - Apr 14
A new film, Onoda: 10,000 Nights in the Jungle, tells the strange story of Japan's controversial WW2 hero.
A Case Study of Raiden - The Legendary Sumo Wrestler of Ancient Japan
Sumostew - Apr 14
Raiden Tameemon is one of the most famous sumo wrestlers in Japan. He has been referenced in pop culture like in manga (Japanese comics), video games, and even in a Pokemon episode! Who is Raiden?
Sumostew - Apr 14
Raiden Tameemon is one of the most famous sumo wrestlers in Japan. He has been referenced in pop culture like in manga (Japanese comics), video games, and even in a Pokemon episode! Who is Raiden?
Hiroshima 'peace clock' reset to protest US subcritical nuclear tests
NHK - Apr 14
An atomic bomb museum in Hiroshima has reset its clock showing the number of days that have passed since the last nuclear test took place. The move was taken to protest the two subcritical nuclear tests that the United States conducted last year.
NHK - Apr 14
An atomic bomb museum in Hiroshima has reset its clock showing the number of days that have passed since the last nuclear test took place. The move was taken to protest the two subcritical nuclear tests that the United States conducted last year.
Kumamoto marks 6 years since major quakes
NHK - Apr 14
Recovery work is still ongoing six years after a series of strong earthquakes hit the southwestern Japanese prefecture of Kumamoto.
NHK - Apr 14
Recovery work is still ongoing six years after a series of strong earthquakes hit the southwestern Japanese prefecture of Kumamoto.
Faked footage of a robot in an abandoned Japanese building is part of 'backrooms' subculture
yahoo.com - Apr 14
On March 24, footage supposedly from Google Earth went viral on TikTok, showing what appeared to be a robot with wings inside an abandoned building.
yahoo.com - Apr 14
On March 24, footage supposedly from Google Earth went viral on TikTok, showing what appeared to be a robot with wings inside an abandoned building.
Tully's Coffee prices rise due to soaring bean costs
newsonjapan.com - Apr 14
Tully's Coffee has announced that it will increase prices on its popular beverages such as coffee from 3 yen to 24 yen from the 27th of April.
newsonjapan.com - Apr 14
Tully's Coffee has announced that it will increase prices on its popular beverages such as coffee from 3 yen to 24 yen from the 27th of April.