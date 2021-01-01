Japan's population down 640,000 in 2021, biggest drop on record
Tokyo shrinks for first time in 26 years as national total falls to 125.5m
Nikkei -- Apr 15
Japan's population totaled 125,502,000 as of Oct. 1, down 644,000 from a year earlier, marking the biggest decline on record, according to government data released Friday.
The fall was attributed to stricter border restrictions propelled by the coronavirus pandemic, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said. The tally includes foreign nationals.
Japan's government releases video to help eradicate harassment from politics
Japan Times - Apr 15
Aiming to address the problem of harassment in the political arena, the government has released a video with short scenes based on real cases of harassment of lawmakers, with a particular focus on younger politicians.
Russia Fires Cruise Missiles Off Coast of Japan
newsweek.com - Apr 14
Russia has upped international tension after claiming to have test-fired cruise missiles from submarines off the coast of Japan.
Hiroshima 'peace clock' reset to protest US subcritical nuclear tests
NHK - Apr 14
An atomic bomb museum in Hiroshima has reset its clock showing the number of days that have passed since the last nuclear test took place. The move was taken to protest the two subcritical nuclear tests that the United States conducted last year.
Japan's LDP proposes limiting veto power of UNSC permanent members
NHK - Apr 14
Japan's major ruling party is seeking to restrict the veto power of UN Security Council permanent members, following Russia's use of it in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine.
Hokkaido Electric Power to stop buying Russian coal
NHK - Apr 14
The main provider of electricity on Japan's northern island of Hokkaido says it will stop buying coal from Russia. This follows a Japanese government decision to phase out imports of the fuel as part of sanctions against Moscow.
U.S. Navy carrier group enters Sea of Japan for first time in 5 years
UPI - Apr 13
The aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln and its naval strike group is currently operating in the Sea of Japan for the first time in five years, the Navy said on Tuesday.
Japan OKs asset freezes on 398 Russians, including Putin's daughters
Japan Times - Apr 12
The Cabinet on Tuesday approved additional sanctions against Russia, freezing assets of 398 Russian individuals, including President Vladimir Putin's daughters and the wife of Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
Backlash in Osaka as ‘Dream Island’ leads race to open Japan’s first casino
theguardian.com - Apr 12
The focus of Japan’s quest to open its first casino is a human-made island in Osaka that, if the city’s government gets its way, will end decades of wrangling over the country’s fraught relationship with poker tables and slot machines.
Japan, Russia begin talks on salmon fishing
NHK - Apr 12
Government officials from Japan and Russia have begun annual fishery talks after a delay in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Japan cancels a third of contracted Astrazeneca vaccine purchase
devdiscourse.com - Apr 11
Japan has cancelled the purchase of about 40 million Astrazeneca Plc COVID-19 vaccine doses it agreed to buy last year, a health ministry official said in parliament on Monday.
Average value of Japan lawmakers' assets grows to 29 mil. yen
Kyodo - Apr 11
The average value of assets held by Japanese lower house members came to 29.24 million yen ($234,000), slightly up from a record low 28.92 million yen in the previous survey, according to a Kyodo News tally based on data released Monday.
Japan to expel 8 Russian officials, impose new sanctions
stripes.com - Apr 09
Japan announced Friday it is expelling eight Russian diplomats and trade officials and will phase out imports of Russian coal and oil, with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida saying Moscow must be held accountable for "war crimes" in Ukraine.
Japan to phase out Russian coal over Ukraine invasion
Kyodok - Apr 08
Japan will phase out Russian coal imports as part of sanctions on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, the industry minister said Friday, joining other Group of Seven industrialized nations in the move.
Japan says to release 15 mln barrels of oil as part of IEA-led action
Reuters - Apr 08
Japan will release a record 15 million barrels of oil from its national reserves as part of a second round of the coordinated release led by the International Energy Agency (IEA), Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Thursday.
Japan to secure seats on direct flights from Poland for Ukrainian evacuees
NHK - Apr 08
Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio says his government will secure seats on direct flights between Japan and Poland for Ukrainian evacuees.
