'Climate Clock' installed in front of Tokyo's Shibuya Station

Young Japanese environmental activists have installed a Climate Clock in front of Tokyo's Shibuya Station.

The clock shows the time remaining until the rise in the global average temperature reaches 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Experts warn that if global temperatures rise by 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial levels, severe weather events, such as extremely heavy rains, could spread irreversibly.

On Friday, the clock, about 10 centimeters high and 40 centimeters wide, was installed at a tourist information center near the famous statue honoring a loyal, Akita-breed dog called Hachiko.

It showed seven years and 98 days to go if greenhouse gas emissions remain at the current level. ...continue reading