'Climate Clock' installed in front of Tokyo's Shibuya Station
渋谷に「気候変動時計」設置 対策のタイムリミット表示
NHK -- Apr 15
Young Japanese environmental activists have installed a Climate Clock in front of Tokyo's Shibuya Station.
The clock shows the time remaining until the rise in the global average temperature reaches 1.5 degrees Celsius.
Experts warn that if global temperatures rise by 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial levels, severe weather events, such as extremely heavy rains, could spread irreversibly.
On Friday, the clock, about 10 centimeters high and 40 centimeters wide, was installed at a tourist information center near the famous statue honoring a loyal, Akita-breed dog called Hachiko.
It showed seven years and 98 days to go if greenhouse gas emissions remain at the current level. ...continue reading
気候変動対策のタイムリミットまでをカウントダウンします。 東京の渋谷駅前に設置されたのは、産業革命からの気温の上昇を1.5度以下に抑えるために残された時間をカウントダウンする「ClimateClock」です。 示されている時間は、温室効果ガスの排出ペースによって増えたり減ったりします。 2年前にニューヨークに初めて設置されて以降、韓国やイギリスなど世界各地に置かれています。 - ANNnewsCH
University of Tokyo student Hotaka Suyama passes sumo entrance exam
Hotaka Suyama made a little history on Friday when the student of philosophy passed the first part of his entrance test to enter professional sumo as its first apprentice wrestler from the University of Tokyo, a bastion of elite academia.
'Climate Clock' installed in front of Tokyo's Shibuya Station
Young Japanese environmental activists have installed a Climate Clock in front of Tokyo's Shibuya Station.
Husband of Japanese ex-princess not on N.Y. bar exam pass list again
The name of the husband of Japanese former princess Mako Komuro did not appear on the pass list of the New York state bar examination released Thursday local time by its organizer.
Kids in Japan get smart with smartphones earlier than ever
Japanese children are switching on earlier than they used to, according to a survey to ascertain when kids first start to use smartphones.
A Case Study of Raiden - The Legendary Sumo Wrestler of Ancient Japan
Raiden Tameemon is one of the most famous sumo wrestlers in Japan. He has been referenced in pop culture like in manga (Japanese comics), video games, and even in a Pokemon episode! Who is Raiden?
Toyotomi Hideyoshi: The Peasant Who Became Master of Japan
In the cruel and callous world of feudal Japan, the harsh reality was that Toyotomi Hideyoshi was born a nobody.
Pregnancy trap for workers in controversial Japan scheme
When Vanessa, a worker with Japan's "technical intern" programme, told her supervisors she was pregnant, she says they first suggested an abortion and then pressured her to quit.
63% of people with foreign roots in Japan questioned by police
A total of 62.9 percent of people in Japan with foreign roots were questioned by police over the past five years, preliminary results of a recent Tokyo Bar Association survey showed, with the group saying the outcome is evidence of biased behavior by officers.
Prince Hisahito attends entrance ceremony as he begins high school studies
Prince Hisahito, second in line to the imperial throne, attended an entrance ceremony of the University of Tsukuba’s Senior High School at Otsuka in Tokyo on Saturday.
Over 35% in Japan feel lonely amid pandemic; young people hit harder
More than 35 percent of people in Japan feel lonely and isolated due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with young people in their 20s and 30s hit harder than the elderly as the result of limited social interaction, a government survey showed Friday.
Japan to launch mass vaccination drive for university students
Japan plans to promote mass COVID-19 vaccinations among university students using vaccination venues operated by municipalities, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Thursday.
English teacher in Japan | What’s it like? Let me share my memories
English teacher is one of the most popular job for foreign people in Japan.
Important Information About VPN Every Student Should Remember
Just as one of the lessons on one’s learning path, it is important for students to learn media literacy and practice finding information to access it in all its diversity.
Japanese police produce Ukrainian-language information leaflets for evacuees
Japan's National Police Agency has produced leaflets for evacuees from Ukraine. The document provides the newcomers with advice on some of the necessities of life in their new home.
Japanese React To Ponytail Ban In Schools | Street Interview
Did you know that some schools in Japan ban ponytails on school girls because they could “sexually excite” men?
Dr. Ogino Ginko: Google marks 171st birthday of first Japan’s female licensed medical practitioner
Google doodle on April 4, 2022, celebrates the 171st Birthday of Dr. Ogino Ginko, who was the first licensed female physician practicing Western medicine in Japan.
