The Anime That Caused Japan's Raccoon Infestation
Ygg Studio -- Apr 16
Rascal the Raccoon (Araiguma Rascal) is adapted from an American children's book set in Wisconsin, had a massive impact on Japanese ecology by way of inspiring an unfortunate import pet boom, and recently started getting fansubbed.
Japan's nuclear regulator to okay release of treated water from Fukushima plant
NHK - Apr 16
Japan's nuclear regulator has largely approved a plan to release treated water from the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant into the ocean.
NHK - Apr 16
Japan's nuclear regulator has largely approved a plan to release treated water from the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant into the ocean.
Traveling to Japan's World Heritage TOWN | Iwami Ginzan
Shinichi's World - Apr 16
On this video, we travel from Hiroshima to Iwami Ginzan, ths most beautiful town I've ever visited in Japan. Surround by mountains on all sides, this former silver mine feels so removed from the rest of Japan.
Shinichi's World - Apr 16
On this video, we travel from Hiroshima to Iwami Ginzan, ths most beautiful town I've ever visited in Japan. Surround by mountains on all sides, this former silver mine feels so removed from the rest of Japan.
The Anime That Caused Japan's Raccoon Infestation
Ygg Studio - Apr 16
Rascal the Raccoon (Araiguma Rascal) is adapted from an American children's book set in Wisconsin, had a massive impact on Japanese ecology by way of inspiring an unfortunate import pet boom, and recently started getting fansubbed.
Ygg Studio - Apr 16
Rascal the Raccoon (Araiguma Rascal) is adapted from an American children's book set in Wisconsin, had a massive impact on Japanese ecology by way of inspiring an unfortunate import pet boom, and recently started getting fansubbed.
University of Tokyo student Hotaka Suyama passes sumo entrance exam
Japan Times - Apr 16
Hotaka Suyama made a little history on Friday when the student of philosophy passed the first part of his entrance test to enter professional sumo as its first apprentice wrestler from the University of Tokyo, a bastion of elite academia.
Japan Times - Apr 16
Hotaka Suyama made a little history on Friday when the student of philosophy passed the first part of his entrance test to enter professional sumo as its first apprentice wrestler from the University of Tokyo, a bastion of elite academia.
Typhoon Malakas is approaching Japan's Ogasawara Islands in Pacific
WestPacWx - Apr 15
Typhoon Malakas is approaching Japan's Ogasawara Islands in the Pacific. Weather officials are calling for caution against violent winds and high waves.
WestPacWx - Apr 15
Typhoon Malakas is approaching Japan's Ogasawara Islands in the Pacific. Weather officials are calling for caution against violent winds and high waves.
'Climate Clock' installed in front of Tokyo's Shibuya Station
NHK - Apr 15
Young Japanese environmental activists have installed a Climate Clock in front of Tokyo's Shibuya Station.
NHK - Apr 15
Young Japanese environmental activists have installed a Climate Clock in front of Tokyo's Shibuya Station.
Japan's population down 640,000 in 2021, biggest drop on record
Nikkei - Apr 15
Japan's population totaled 125,502,000 as of Oct. 1, down 644,000 from a year earlier, marking the biggest decline on record, according to government data released Friday.
Nikkei - Apr 15
Japan's population totaled 125,502,000 as of Oct. 1, down 644,000 from a year earlier, marking the biggest decline on record, according to government data released Friday.
Japan asks Google, Meta to register global headquarters
Nikkei - Apr 15
The Japanese government has asked multiple large foreign tech companies, including Google and Meta, to register their overseas global headquarters in Japan, in addition to their local units, Nikkei has learned.
Nikkei - Apr 15
The Japanese government has asked multiple large foreign tech companies, including Google and Meta, to register their overseas global headquarters in Japan, in addition to their local units, Nikkei has learned.
Tourist season opens in Tateyama Kurobe Alpine Route
NHK - Apr 15
A scenic mountain route running through the Northern Alps in central Japan has reopened for tourists following a winter break.
NHK - Apr 15
A scenic mountain route running through the Northern Alps in central Japan has reopened for tourists following a winter break.
Japan's government releases video to help eradicate harassment from politics
Japan Times - Apr 15
Aiming to address the problem of harassment in the political arena, the government has released a video with short scenes based on real cases of harassment of lawmakers, with a particular focus on younger politicians.
Japan Times - Apr 15
Aiming to address the problem of harassment in the political arena, the government has released a video with short scenes based on real cases of harassment of lawmakers, with a particular focus on younger politicians.
Tokyo police arrest video game YouTuber for marijuana possession
soranews24.com - Apr 15
On March 18, 21-year-old Yudai Nishikawa, who posts videos of himself playing video games under the name Neko-kun, was arrested for possession of 0.5 grams (0.02 ounces) of dried cannabis, which police officers found on his person while inside a police station in Tokyo’s Toshima Ward.
soranews24.com - Apr 15
On March 18, 21-year-old Yudai Nishikawa, who posts videos of himself playing video games under the name Neko-kun, was arrested for possession of 0.5 grams (0.02 ounces) of dried cannabis, which police officers found on his person while inside a police station in Tokyo’s Toshima Ward.
Husband of Japanese ex-princess not on N.Y. bar exam pass list again
Nikkei - Apr 15
The name of the husband of Japanese former princess Mako Komuro did not appear on the pass list of the New York state bar examination released Thursday local time by its organizer.
Nikkei - Apr 15
The name of the husband of Japanese former princess Mako Komuro did not appear on the pass list of the New York state bar examination released Thursday local time by its organizer.
5 things that make Japanese girls fall in love
Japanese Emi channel - Apr 15
Today is another dating topic that everyone loves. I talked about how I fall in love with a man.
Japanese Emi channel - Apr 15
Today is another dating topic that everyone loves. I talked about how I fall in love with a man.
Top 10 best Japanese body suits tattoo designs for women in 2022
TOP TATTOO DESIGNS - Apr 15
Lets help each other in the chase for a perfect tattoo.
TOP TATTOO DESIGNS - Apr 15
Lets help each other in the chase for a perfect tattoo.
Russia Fires Cruise Missiles Off Coast of Japan
newsweek.com - Apr 14
Russia has upped international tension after claiming to have test-fired cruise missiles from submarines off the coast of Japan.
newsweek.com - Apr 14
Russia has upped international tension after claiming to have test-fired cruise missiles from submarines off the coast of Japan.
Japan travel agency resumes Hawaii tours
staradvertiser.com - Apr 14
Japanese travel agency HIS Co. says it plans to resume package holidays to Hawaii starting from May 1 departures, the first time it has operated such tours to one of Japan’s favorite destinations since halting them in March 2020 amid pandemic restrictions on travel.
staradvertiser.com - Apr 14
Japanese travel agency HIS Co. says it plans to resume package holidays to Hawaii starting from May 1 departures, the first time it has operated such tours to one of Japan’s favorite destinations since halting them in March 2020 amid pandemic restrictions on travel.