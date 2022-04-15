Japan's nuclear regulator to okay release of treated water from Fukushima plant
処理水処分の設備を大筋で了承 原子力規制委
Japan's nuclear regulator has largely approved a plan to release treated water from the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant into the ocean.
The plant suffered triple meltdowns in the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami disaster. Water is used to cool molten nuclear fuel. It mixes with rain and groundwater that flows into damaged reactor buildings.
The water is treated to remove most of the radioactive materials, but still contains radioactive tritium.
The Japanese government plans to dilute treated water that continues to accumulate at the plant to levels below national regulations and start releasing it from around spring 2023.
福島第一原発の処理水を薄めて海に放出する設備の設計などを審査している、原子力規制委員会の審査会合は、設計と運用の安全性などについて大筋で了承しました。 東京電力は、規制委員会に対し、福島第一原発で発生した処理水を薄めて海底トンネルを通じて、原発の沖約1キロの地点に放出する計画を示しました。 そして、処理水を海水で十分に薄めること、緊急時には放出を止められる設備を設置することなども盛り込みました。 - ANNnewsCH
Faked footage of a robot in an abandoned Japanese building is part of 'backrooms' subculture
On March 24, footage supposedly from Google Earth went viral on TikTok, showing what appeared to be a robot with wings inside an abandoned building.
Dental fees to jump in Japan as palladium prices surge on Ukraine war
The health ministry will raise the government-set dental treatment remunerations that involve “silver” fillings containing palladium in May, as prices of the rare metal of which Russia is a major producer have soared following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, people familiar with the matter said Monday.
Researchers: Omicron variant to be dominated by BA.2 in upcoming weeks
Researchers in Japan say the more transmissible BA.2 Omicron coronavirus subvariant is expected to account for 93 percent of all cases of the Omicron variant by the first week of May in Japan.
Google installing first-of-its-kind undersea cable connecting Vancouver Island and Japan for faster service
Google has announced it will be installing a first-of-its-kind undersea fibre-optic cable to connect Canada and Asia, running through Vancouver Island.
Nissan aims for EVs with 'game-changing' solid-state batteries in 2028
Nissan Motor in an online event Friday revealed its prototype factory for all-solid-state batteries, which the automaker says could revolutionize electric vehicles by charging three times faster and offering twice the range as earlier models.
Eccentric Japanese billionaire now betting that ’emotional’ robots can heal your heart
Nearly two years before Japanese fashion titan Yusaku Maezawa embarked on his recent tourist visit to the International Space Station, he made global headlines for launching a worldwide search for a “life partner” to go to the moon with him.
Japan starts fourth commercial whaling season since leaving IWC
Two whaling vessels departed Ayukawa Port in Ishinomaki, Miyagi Prefecture, Japan, on 3 April – the first vessels to depart for the start of Japan’s 2022 commercial whaling season, which runs from 1 April to the end of the year.
Japan Robot Peels Bananas Without Squashing the Fruit
Robots have been a growing trend in Japan, from waiting tables to bringing people their food, and an innovative idea by scientists for a dual-armed robot that peels bananas without squashing the fruit inside.
Robots in the Home
Could robot pets replace dogs or cats in the family home? In this clip from Japan with Sue Perkins, Sue meets a Japanese family that have incorporated a number of robots in to their everyday lives and treat their robots like members of the family.
Non-native ants found mass breeding at Osaka International Airport
A non-native ant species has been found reproducing in large numbers at Osaka International Airport in western Japan.
Bird flu found in fox in Japan's first mammal infection
A dead fox has been found infected with bird flu in Japan's northern Hokkaido region, the environment ministry said on Tuesday, describing it as the country's first case of avian influenza being detected in a mammal.
Japan needs more babies, starts subsidizing costly IVF
The wait to see the doctor at Japan’s popular fertility clinic Saint Mother Hospital just got longer.
Japan's Inpex to join nuclear fusion race with startup investments
Top Japanese oil and gas explorer Inpex will lay the groundwork for a move into the emerging technology of nuclear fusion as early as this year, Nikkei has learned.
Honda's humanoid robot Asimo bids farewell
Humanoid robot Asimo, developed by Japanese automaker Honda Motor, has bid farewell in the last of its regular shows in Tokyo. Honda ended the Asimo project.
Japan aims to triple 5G population coverage in 2 years
The Japanese government is aiming to triple the availability of high-speed 5G wireless services over the next two years. The plan is to cover 95 percent of the population by March 2024.
