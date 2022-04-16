Bullying recognized in 14-year-old Hokkaido girl's death
旭川市中2女子凍死 第三者委員会が14件のいじめ認定
Japan Times -- Apr 16
A 14-year-old girl found frozen to death in Asahikawa, Hokkaido, in March last year, had faced bullying, a third-party panel set up by the municipal board of education said in a new report
In the report released Friday, the panel said that Saaya Hirose, who was in her second year of junior high school, had suffered six known cases of bullying in the April-June 2019 period, including being repeatedly asked to send a sexual video.
Seven students from her school and elsewhere were involved in the bullying, the report said.
The bullies had also touched her for sexual purposes, called her at midnight, made her pay repeatedly for goods such as confectionaries and continued to make fun of her, the report said.
The Asahikawa city government had initially said that Hirose did not face anything equivalent to bullying. But the panel reported later on March 27 to the bereaved family that Hirose had been bullied.
北海道旭川市で去年、中学2年の女子生徒が凍死した問題で市の第三者委員会は、女子生徒は上級生らから14件のいじめを受けていたことを明らかにしました。 旭川市で去年、凍死した状態で見つかった当時中学2年生の広瀬爽彩さんについて、第三者委員会は14件にわたるいじめを認定しました。 認定した内容はSNSで性的な動画を長時間にわたり要求したことや、からかい続けてパニックになった爽彩さんに突き放すような発言をしたことなどです。 - ANNnewsCH
Bullying recognized in 14-year-old Hokkaido girl's death
Japan Times - Apr 16
A 14-year-old girl found frozen to death in Asahikawa, Hokkaido, in March last year, had faced bullying, a third-party panel set up by the municipal board of education said in a new report
Japan Times - Apr 16
A 14-year-old girl found frozen to death in Asahikawa, Hokkaido, in March last year, had faced bullying, a third-party panel set up by the municipal board of education said in a new report
Japanese scientists find that cats can recognize nicknames of their friends
news.am - Apr 16
Japanese scientists have found that cats living with their relatives are able to recognize not only their own name, but also the nicknames of other cats, the Daily Mail reported.
news.am - Apr 16
Japanese scientists have found that cats living with their relatives are able to recognize not only their own name, but also the nicknames of other cats, the Daily Mail reported.
HAPPY 3rd BIRTHDAY! A day full of things Sutan likes
Kimono Mom - Apr 16
I can't believe Sutan is already three! I miss her babyishness a little, but she talks a lot these days and I am truly amazed at how much she has grown!
Kimono Mom - Apr 16
I can't believe Sutan is already three! I miss her babyishness a little, but she talks a lot these days and I am truly amazed at how much she has grown!
'Climate Clock' installed in front of Tokyo's Shibuya Station
NHK - Apr 15
Young Japanese environmental activists have installed a Climate Clock in front of Tokyo's Shibuya Station.
NHK - Apr 15
Young Japanese environmental activists have installed a Climate Clock in front of Tokyo's Shibuya Station.
Kids in Japan get smart with smartphones earlier than ever
Asahi - Apr 14
Japanese children are switching on earlier than they used to, according to a survey to ascertain when kids first start to use smartphones.
Asahi - Apr 14
Japanese children are switching on earlier than they used to, according to a survey to ascertain when kids first start to use smartphones.
A Case Study of Raiden - The Legendary Sumo Wrestler of Ancient Japan
Sumostew - Apr 14
Raiden Tameemon is one of the most famous sumo wrestlers in Japan. He has been referenced in pop culture like in manga (Japanese comics), video games, and even in a Pokemon episode! Who is Raiden?
Sumostew - Apr 14
Raiden Tameemon is one of the most famous sumo wrestlers in Japan. He has been referenced in pop culture like in manga (Japanese comics), video games, and even in a Pokemon episode! Who is Raiden?
Toyotomi Hideyoshi: The Peasant Who Became Master of Japan
Biographics - Apr 12
In the cruel and callous world of feudal Japan, the harsh reality was that Toyotomi Hideyoshi was born a nobody.
Biographics - Apr 12
In the cruel and callous world of feudal Japan, the harsh reality was that Toyotomi Hideyoshi was born a nobody.
Pregnancy trap for workers in controversial Japan scheme
CNA - Apr 12
When Vanessa, a worker with Japan's "technical intern" programme, told her supervisors she was pregnant, she says they first suggested an abortion and then pressured her to quit.
CNA - Apr 12
When Vanessa, a worker with Japan's "technical intern" programme, told her supervisors she was pregnant, she says they first suggested an abortion and then pressured her to quit.
63% of people with foreign roots in Japan questioned by police
Kyodo - Apr 10
A total of 62.9 percent of people in Japan with foreign roots were questioned by police over the past five years, preliminary results of a recent Tokyo Bar Association survey showed, with the group saying the outcome is evidence of biased behavior by officers.
Kyodo - Apr 10
A total of 62.9 percent of people in Japan with foreign roots were questioned by police over the past five years, preliminary results of a recent Tokyo Bar Association survey showed, with the group saying the outcome is evidence of biased behavior by officers.
Prince Hisahito attends entrance ceremony as he begins high school studies
Japan Times - Apr 09
Prince Hisahito, second in line to the imperial throne, attended an entrance ceremony of the University of Tsukuba’s Senior High School at Otsuka in Tokyo on Saturday.
Japan Times - Apr 09
Prince Hisahito, second in line to the imperial throne, attended an entrance ceremony of the University of Tsukuba’s Senior High School at Otsuka in Tokyo on Saturday.
Over 35% in Japan feel lonely amid pandemic; young people hit harder
Japan Today - Apr 09
More than 35 percent of people in Japan feel lonely and isolated due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with young people in their 20s and 30s hit harder than the elderly as the result of limited social interaction, a government survey showed Friday.
Japan Today - Apr 09
More than 35 percent of people in Japan feel lonely and isolated due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with young people in their 20s and 30s hit harder than the elderly as the result of limited social interaction, a government survey showed Friday.
Japan to launch mass vaccination drive for university students
Japan Times - Apr 08
Japan plans to promote mass COVID-19 vaccinations among university students using vaccination venues operated by municipalities, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Thursday.
Japan Times - Apr 08
Japan plans to promote mass COVID-19 vaccinations among university students using vaccination venues operated by municipalities, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Thursday.
English teacher in Japan | What’s it like? Let me share my memories
with me JAPAN - Apr 08
English teacher is one of the most popular job for foreign people in Japan.
with me JAPAN - Apr 08
English teacher is one of the most popular job for foreign people in Japan.
Important Information About VPN Every Student Should Remember
newsonjapan.com - Apr 08
Just as one of the lessons on one’s learning path, it is important for students to learn media literacy and practice finding information to access it in all its diversity.
newsonjapan.com - Apr 08
Just as one of the lessons on one’s learning path, it is important for students to learn media literacy and practice finding information to access it in all its diversity.
Japanese police produce Ukrainian-language information leaflets for evacuees
NHK - Apr 06
Japan's National Police Agency has produced leaflets for evacuees from Ukraine. The document provides the newcomers with advice on some of the necessities of life in their new home.
NHK - Apr 06
Japan's National Police Agency has produced leaflets for evacuees from Ukraine. The document provides the newcomers with advice on some of the necessities of life in their new home.
Japanese React To Ponytail Ban In Schools | Street Interview
Asian Boss - Apr 06
Did you know that some schools in Japan ban ponytails on school girls because they could “sexually excite” men?
Asian Boss - Apr 06
Did you know that some schools in Japan ban ponytails on school girls because they could “sexually excite” men?