City in Nara Pref says tourism 'princess' can be of any gender
Japan Today -- Apr 16
A western Japan city that has held annual contests to recruit single women "princesses" to serve as tourism ambassadors will drop the gender requirement from this year, in a move organizers say comes out of "consideration for the changing times."
The tourism board in Kashihara, Nara Prefecture, says it will keep the title "Princess Sarara" but throw the recruitment process open to anyone aged 18 or over who lives, studies or works in the prefecture, excluding high schoolers. It will also drop the single-status requirement.
The Princess Sarara title refers to Uno no Sarara, the name of Empress Jito before her ascension to the throne. The reigning empress created Fujiwara-kyo -- Japan's first planned capital city that served as the center of government from 694 to 710 and whose site is now occupied by Kashihara.
5 things that make Japanese girls fall in love
Japanese Emi channel - Apr 15
Today is another dating topic that everyone loves. I talked about how I fall in love with a man.
Tokyo police arrest video game YouTuber for marijuana possession
soranews24.com - Apr 15
On March 18, 21-year-old Yudai Nishikawa, who posts videos of himself playing video games under the name Neko-kun, was arrested for possession of 0.5 grams (0.02 ounces) of dried cannabis, which police officers found on his person while inside a police station in Tokyo’s Toshima Ward.
Husband of Japanese ex-princess not on N.Y. bar exam pass list again
Nikkei - Apr 15
The name of the husband of Japanese former princess Mako Komuro did not appear on the pass list of the New York state bar examination released Thursday local time by its organizer.
Kumamoto marks 6 years since major quakes
NHK - Apr 14
Recovery work is still ongoing six years after a series of strong earthquakes hit the southwestern Japanese prefecture of Kumamoto.
Former emperor, empress move out of temporary home in Tokyo
Kyodo - Apr 12
Japan's former Emperor Akihito and his wife former Empress Michiko moved out of their temporary home in Tokyo on Tuesday, as they prepare to complete the process of swapping residences with the current emperor and his family.
The Secret Of Love Hotels | Why Are There Many Love Hotels In Japan?
Japanese Comedian Meshida - Apr 12
Nowadays love hotels are seen by foreigners as part of Japan's weird culture.
Former Japanese princess Mako Komuro finds new role at New York's MET
Japan Times - Apr 11
Mako Komuro, the former princess who left Japan after marrying her college sweetheart in October, has been making use of her background in art history through curating work at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, which is colloquially referred to as the MET.
This Japanese Rapper has been Missing 25 Years
Sakura Stardust - Apr 10
Tonight, we're looking into the mystery surrounding a rapper that disappeared before the release of his sole LP 25 years ago.
Name of 19-year-old defendant disclosed under revised juvenile law
NHK - Apr 09
Prosecutors in Yamanashi Prefecture, west of Tokyo, have revealed the name of a 19-year-old defendant who was indicted on charges of murder and arson.
Yakuza leader arrested in U.S. for drugs for missiles plot
Nikkei - Apr 08
A yakuza leader and three Thai associates have been arrested in New York for allegedly conspiring to obtain surface-to-air missiles for groups in Myanmar using narcotics as a payment, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday.
34-year-old woman arrested for attempted murder of younger brother
Japan Today - Apr 07
Police in Zama, Kanagawa Prefecture, have arrested a 34-year-old unemployed woman on suspicion of attempting to kill her 30-year-old unemployed brother at their home.
Japan arrests four of 'QAnon'-style group for vaccine protest
Reuters - Apr 07
Four members of a group said to be a Japanese version of QAnon, which has frequently protested against COVID-19 vaccinations, were arrested on Thursday for intruding on a clinic where vaccinations were taking place, media reports said.
Ex-nursery school head indicted over 5-year-old boy's death in bus
Japan Today - Apr 06
The former head of a nursery school in southwestern Japan and a staff member there have been indicted without arrest for causing the death of a 5-year-old boy from heatstroke after leaving him on a school bus for hours last summer.
Why Japanese Fashion is Still SEVERELY Underrated
THE CASUAL - Apr 06
Reggie unpacks the reasons why Japanese fashion is often looked over and how some brands from Japan have spearheaded movements now adopted by the west.
Hokkaido: Fluffy ‘snow fairies’ flying into hearts and bellies across Japan
inquirer.net - Apr 06
They are small, cute and very fluffy, and now white birds affectionately known as “snow fairies” are winging their way into the hearts of people across Japan.
