Japanese scientists find that cats can recognize nicknames of their friends
Experts came to this conclusion based on the results of observations of 48 cats who lived with at least two other pets, either in the family home or in a cat cafe. Each animal heard their owner calling the cat they lived with.
One possible explanation has to do with competition. A cat can get food when the owner calls her name, but not when he calls another cat, experts say.
The fact that animals recognize the names of their friends and not strangers cats was confirmed by the experiment. Scientists showed experimental animals photographs of various cats: 19 of them looked at the picture for a longer time when it did not have a cat whose name was given. It is assumed that at this moment they were looking for their familiar cat in the picture.
Japan Times - Apr 16
A 14-year-old girl found frozen to death in Asahikawa, Hokkaido, in March last year, had faced bullying, a third-party panel set up by the municipal board of education said in a new report
news.am - Apr 16
Japanese scientists have found that cats living with their relatives are able to recognize not only their own name, but also the nicknames of other cats, the Daily Mail reported.
Kimono Mom - Apr 16
I can't believe Sutan is already three! I miss her babyishness a little, but she talks a lot these days and I am truly amazed at how much she has grown!
NHK - Apr 15
Young Japanese environmental activists have installed a Climate Clock in front of Tokyo's Shibuya Station.
Asahi - Apr 14
Japanese children are switching on earlier than they used to, according to a survey to ascertain when kids first start to use smartphones.
Sumostew - Apr 14
Raiden Tameemon is one of the most famous sumo wrestlers in Japan. He has been referenced in pop culture like in manga (Japanese comics), video games, and even in a Pokemon episode! Who is Raiden?
Biographics - Apr 12
In the cruel and callous world of feudal Japan, the harsh reality was that Toyotomi Hideyoshi was born a nobody.
CNA - Apr 12
When Vanessa, a worker with Japan's "technical intern" programme, told her supervisors she was pregnant, she says they first suggested an abortion and then pressured her to quit.
Kyodo - Apr 10
A total of 62.9 percent of people in Japan with foreign roots were questioned by police over the past five years, preliminary results of a recent Tokyo Bar Association survey showed, with the group saying the outcome is evidence of biased behavior by officers.
Japan Times - Apr 09
Prince Hisahito, second in line to the imperial throne, attended an entrance ceremony of the University of Tsukuba’s Senior High School at Otsuka in Tokyo on Saturday.
Japan Today - Apr 09
More than 35 percent of people in Japan feel lonely and isolated due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with young people in their 20s and 30s hit harder than the elderly as the result of limited social interaction, a government survey showed Friday.
Japan Times - Apr 08
Japan plans to promote mass COVID-19 vaccinations among university students using vaccination venues operated by municipalities, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Thursday.
with me JAPAN - Apr 08
English teacher is one of the most popular job for foreign people in Japan.
newsonjapan.com - Apr 08
Just as one of the lessons on one’s learning path, it is important for students to learn media literacy and practice finding information to access it in all its diversity.
NHK - Apr 06
Japan's National Police Agency has produced leaflets for evacuees from Ukraine. The document provides the newcomers with advice on some of the necessities of life in their new home.
Asian Boss - Apr 06
Did you know that some schools in Japan ban ponytails on school girls because they could “sexually excite” men?