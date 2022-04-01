Beached whale on south Japan island dies despite rescue efforts

A roughly 3.5-meter-long whale that washed up on the shore of Amami-Oshima Island in southwestern Japan died Saturday despite rescue efforts by residents.

Around 10 people, including members of a local whale and dolphin association and a volunteer fire company, attempted to save the whale beached in Tatsugo near the island's northern tip. However, rough seas thwarted their efforts, and the whale died a few hours later.

According to the association, it appeared to be a short-finned pilot whale known to live in the open waters off the island in Kagoshima Prefecture. This latest case is the second involving the species since 2018.

During the rescue effort, the whale gave birth to a calf measuring about 1.5 meters long but was already dead when it was discovered. ...continue reading