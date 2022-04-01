Beached whale on south Japan island dies despite rescue efforts
漂着クジラ救出かなわず 奄美大島、お腹に子クジラも
Kyodo -- Apr 17
A roughly 3.5-meter-long whale that washed up on the shore of Amami-Oshima Island in southwestern Japan died Saturday despite rescue efforts by residents.
Around 10 people, including members of a local whale and dolphin association and a volunteer fire company, attempted to save the whale beached in Tatsugo near the island's northern tip. However, rough seas thwarted their efforts, and the whale died a few hours later.
According to the association, it appeared to be a short-finned pilot whale known to live in the open waters off the island in Kagoshima Prefecture. This latest case is the second involving the species since 2018.
During the rescue effort, the whale gave birth to a calf measuring about 1.5 meters long but was already dead when it was discovered. ...continue reading
鹿児島県・奄美大島の北端に近い龍郷町の海岸に16日、全長約3・5メートルのクジラが漂着した。地元消防団や奄美クジラ・イルカ協会の会員ら約10人が沖へ戻そうと手を尽くしたが、荒波で難航。クジラは数時間後に死んだ。 - Kyodo
Japan's nuclear regulator to okay release of treated water from Fukushima plant
Japan's nuclear regulator has largely approved a plan to release treated water from the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant into the ocean.
Cyber security firm warns of scams targeting donations for Ukraine
A cyber security firm warns that scammers are exploiting the war in Ukraine to steal money from people around the world who want to help the country.
Faked footage of a robot in an abandoned Japanese building is part of 'backrooms' subculture
On March 24, footage supposedly from Google Earth went viral on TikTok, showing what appeared to be a robot with wings inside an abandoned building.
Dental fees to jump in Japan as palladium prices surge on Ukraine war
The health ministry will raise the government-set dental treatment remunerations that involve “silver” fillings containing palladium in May, as prices of the rare metal of which Russia is a major producer have soared following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, people familiar with the matter said Monday.
Researchers: Omicron variant to be dominated by BA.2 in upcoming weeks
Researchers in Japan say the more transmissible BA.2 Omicron coronavirus subvariant is expected to account for 93 percent of all cases of the Omicron variant by the first week of May in Japan.
Google installing first-of-its-kind undersea cable connecting Vancouver Island and Japan for faster service
Google has announced it will be installing a first-of-its-kind undersea fibre-optic cable to connect Canada and Asia, running through Vancouver Island.
Nissan aims for EVs with 'game-changing' solid-state batteries in 2028
Nissan Motor in an online event Friday revealed its prototype factory for all-solid-state batteries, which the automaker says could revolutionize electric vehicles by charging three times faster and offering twice the range as earlier models.
Eccentric Japanese billionaire now betting that ’emotional’ robots can heal your heart
Nearly two years before Japanese fashion titan Yusaku Maezawa embarked on his recent tourist visit to the International Space Station, he made global headlines for launching a worldwide search for a “life partner” to go to the moon with him.
Japan starts fourth commercial whaling season since leaving IWC
Two whaling vessels departed Ayukawa Port in Ishinomaki, Miyagi Prefecture, Japan, on 3 April – the first vessels to depart for the start of Japan’s 2022 commercial whaling season, which runs from 1 April to the end of the year.
Japan Robot Peels Bananas Without Squashing the Fruit
Robots have been a growing trend in Japan, from waiting tables to bringing people their food, and an innovative idea by scientists for a dual-armed robot that peels bananas without squashing the fruit inside.
Robots in the Home
Could robot pets replace dogs or cats in the family home? In this clip from Japan with Sue Perkins, Sue meets a Japanese family that have incorporated a number of robots in to their everyday lives and treat their robots like members of the family.
Non-native ants found mass breeding at Osaka International Airport
A non-native ant species has been found reproducing in large numbers at Osaka International Airport in western Japan.
Bird flu found in fox in Japan's first mammal infection
A dead fox has been found infected with bird flu in Japan's northern Hokkaido region, the environment ministry said on Tuesday, describing it as the country's first case of avian influenza being detected in a mammal.
Japan needs more babies, starts subsidizing costly IVF
The wait to see the doctor at Japan’s popular fertility clinic Saint Mother Hospital just got longer.
Japan's Inpex to join nuclear fusion race with startup investments
Top Japanese oil and gas explorer Inpex will lay the groundwork for a move into the emerging technology of nuclear fusion as early as this year, Nikkei has learned.
