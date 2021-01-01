Japan extends residency permit term for coup-hit Myanmar diaspora
The doubling of the term of the "designated activities" residency status announced by Yoshihisa Furukawa comes amid little improvement in the Southeast Asian country, where violence followed the overthrow of the democratically elected government.
After the junta took power Feb 1 last year, the Immigration Services Agency of Japan introduced an emergency measure in May 2021 to allow people from Myanmar to remain beyond the expiration of their initial visas.
Under the measure, they were allowed to switch their residency status to "designated activities," allowing them to stay and work for a further six months. Extensions were also for six months.
By the end of March this year, around 4,600 people from Myanmar had been given "designated activities" status, which is granted based on individual circumstances.
According to immigration authorities, there were some 35,700 Myanmar residents in Japan as of June last year, of whom the largest group, at almost 14,000, were technical interns.
Japan will offer Myanmar residents who were given special permission to stay following last year's military coup in their homeland yearlong extensions instead of the current six-month renewals, the justice minister said.
A 14-year-old girl found frozen to death in Asahikawa, Hokkaido, in March last year, had faced bullying, a third-party panel set up by the municipal board of education said in a new report
Japanese scientists have found that cats living with their relatives are able to recognize not only their own name, but also the nicknames of other cats, the Daily Mail reported.
I can't believe Sutan is already three! I miss her babyishness a little, but she talks a lot these days and I am truly amazed at how much she has grown!
Young Japanese environmental activists have installed a Climate Clock in front of Tokyo's Shibuya Station.
Japanese children are switching on earlier than they used to, according to a survey to ascertain when kids first start to use smartphones.
Raiden Tameemon is one of the most famous sumo wrestlers in Japan. He has been referenced in pop culture like in manga (Japanese comics), video games, and even in a Pokemon episode! Who is Raiden?
In the cruel and callous world of feudal Japan, the harsh reality was that Toyotomi Hideyoshi was born a nobody.
When Vanessa, a worker with Japan's "technical intern" programme, told her supervisors she was pregnant, she says they first suggested an abortion and then pressured her to quit.
A total of 62.9 percent of people in Japan with foreign roots were questioned by police over the past five years, preliminary results of a recent Tokyo Bar Association survey showed, with the group saying the outcome is evidence of biased behavior by officers.
Prince Hisahito, second in line to the imperial throne, attended an entrance ceremony of the University of Tsukuba’s Senior High School at Otsuka in Tokyo on Saturday.
More than 35 percent of people in Japan feel lonely and isolated due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with young people in their 20s and 30s hit harder than the elderly as the result of limited social interaction, a government survey showed Friday.
Japan plans to promote mass COVID-19 vaccinations among university students using vaccination venues operated by municipalities, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Thursday.
English teacher is one of the most popular job for foreign people in Japan.
Just as one of the lessons on one’s learning path, it is important for students to learn media literacy and practice finding information to access it in all its diversity.
Japan's National Police Agency has produced leaflets for evacuees from Ukraine. The document provides the newcomers with advice on some of the necessities of life in their new home.