Japan’s greenhouse gas emissions fall to lowest on record
5.1 percent drop in greenhouse gas emissions marks seven consecutive years of decline.
Al Jazeera -- Apr 18
Japan’s greenhouse gas emissions fell to a record low in the financial year that ended March 2021, government figures showed on Friday, a result of slower industry activities amid the pandemic and wider use of renewable energy.
The 5.1 percent decline marks seven consecutive years of falls.
Emissions for 2020-21 fell to the equivalent of 1.15 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2) from 1.21 billion tonnes the previous year.
The 2020-21 level was the lowest since 1990-91 when Japan began compiling data on greenhouse gas emissions, revised data from the environment ministry shows.
Japan, the world’s fifth-biggest carbon emitter, raised its climate goal in April 2021, pledging to trim emissions by 46 percent from 2013 levels by 2030 instead of its previous target of 26 percent. If this is achieved, 2030 emissions will be 0.76 billion tonnes.
Japan's nuclear regulator to okay release of treated water from Fukushima plant
Japan's nuclear regulator has largely approved a plan to release treated water from the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant into the ocean.
Cyber security firm warns of scams targeting donations for Ukraine
A cyber security firm warns that scammers are exploiting the war in Ukraine to steal money from people around the world who want to help the country.
Faked footage of a robot in an abandoned Japanese building is part of 'backrooms' subculture
On March 24, footage supposedly from Google Earth went viral on TikTok, showing what appeared to be a robot with wings inside an abandoned building.
Dental fees to jump in Japan as palladium prices surge on Ukraine war
The health ministry will raise the government-set dental treatment remunerations that involve “silver” fillings containing palladium in May, as prices of the rare metal of which Russia is a major producer have soared following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, people familiar with the matter said Monday.
Researchers: Omicron variant to be dominated by BA.2 in upcoming weeks
Researchers in Japan say the more transmissible BA.2 Omicron coronavirus subvariant is expected to account for 93 percent of all cases of the Omicron variant by the first week of May in Japan.
Google installing first-of-its-kind undersea cable connecting Vancouver Island and Japan for faster service
Google has announced it will be installing a first-of-its-kind undersea fibre-optic cable to connect Canada and Asia, running through Vancouver Island.
Nissan aims for EVs with 'game-changing' solid-state batteries in 2028
Nissan Motor in an online event Friday revealed its prototype factory for all-solid-state batteries, which the automaker says could revolutionize electric vehicles by charging three times faster and offering twice the range as earlier models.
Eccentric Japanese billionaire now betting that ’emotional’ robots can heal your heart
Nearly two years before Japanese fashion titan Yusaku Maezawa embarked on his recent tourist visit to the International Space Station, he made global headlines for launching a worldwide search for a “life partner” to go to the moon with him.
Japan starts fourth commercial whaling season since leaving IWC
Two whaling vessels departed Ayukawa Port in Ishinomaki, Miyagi Prefecture, Japan, on 3 April – the first vessels to depart for the start of Japan’s 2022 commercial whaling season, which runs from 1 April to the end of the year.
Japan Robot Peels Bananas Without Squashing the Fruit
Robots have been a growing trend in Japan, from waiting tables to bringing people their food, and an innovative idea by scientists for a dual-armed robot that peels bananas without squashing the fruit inside.
Robots in the Home
Could robot pets replace dogs or cats in the family home? In this clip from Japan with Sue Perkins, Sue meets a Japanese family that have incorporated a number of robots in to their everyday lives and treat their robots like members of the family.
Non-native ants found mass breeding at Osaka International Airport
A non-native ant species has been found reproducing in large numbers at Osaka International Airport in western Japan.
Bird flu found in fox in Japan's first mammal infection
A dead fox has been found infected with bird flu in Japan's northern Hokkaido region, the environment ministry said on Tuesday, describing it as the country's first case of avian influenza being detected in a mammal.
Japan needs more babies, starts subsidizing costly IVF
The wait to see the doctor at Japan’s popular fertility clinic Saint Mother Hospital just got longer.
Japan's Inpex to join nuclear fusion race with startup investments
Top Japanese oil and gas explorer Inpex will lay the groundwork for a move into the emerging technology of nuclear fusion as early as this year, Nikkei has learned.
