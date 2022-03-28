Edo Period Street Food! Historic Ningyocho Neighborhood in Tokyo!
Japan by Food -- Apr 18
Shizuka goes on a street food hunt around Tokyo’s historic town Ningyocho. The name Ningyocho translates to “Doll Town''.
Formerly a red light district, Ningyocho got its name from the traditional puppet theater “ningyo johruri,” a popular form of art during the early Edo Period. While the town has been modernized over the years, there are still many places in Ningyocho where you can enjoy the ambiance of old Edo and taste unique Japanese traditional confectionery made with centuries-old recipes.
In this video, Shizuka visits Amazakeyokocho-dori, a traditional shopping street, where she tries authentic street food snacks in Tokyo, some of which have over 400 years of history. Do these classic street foods stand the test of time?
Japan’s struggling tourism sector despairs at lack of COVID exit
Al Jazeera - Apr 18
Tokyo’s initial ban on tourists came in response to the first wave of COVID-19 infections in early 2020 and at a time when the Japanese travel industry was booming.
14 hrs Alone in Japan Airlines First Class to Tokyo
Trek Trendy - Apr 18
Join me onboard Japan Airlines First Class all the way over to Tokyo. What's more, I'll have the entire cabin to myself for 14 hours.
Traveling to Japan's World Heritage TOWN | Iwami Ginzan
Shinichi's World - Apr 16
On this video, we travel from Hiroshima to Iwami Ginzan, ths most beautiful town I've ever visited in Japan. Surround by mountains on all sides, this former silver mine feels so removed from the rest of Japan.
Typhoon Malakas is approaching Japan's Ogasawara Islands in Pacific
WestPacWx - Apr 15
Typhoon Malakas is approaching Japan's Ogasawara Islands in the Pacific. Weather officials are calling for caution against violent winds and high waves.
Tourist season opens in Tateyama Kurobe Alpine Route
NHK - Apr 15
A scenic mountain route running through the Northern Alps in central Japan has reopened for tourists following a winter break.
Japan travel agency resumes Hawaii tours
staradvertiser.com - Apr 14
Japanese travel agency HIS Co. says it plans to resume package holidays to Hawaii starting from May 1 departures, the first time it has operated such tours to one of Japan’s favorite destinations since halting them in March 2020 amid pandemic restrictions on travel.
Quake-damaged Tohoku Shinkansen line resumes full operations
NHK - Apr 14
The operator of a Shinkansen bullet train service in northeastern Japan resumed full operations on Thursday after a strong earthquake hit the region last month.
Japan's stealth reopening: Parents of foreign residents get OK to visit
Japan Times - Apr 14
Japan has begun granting visas to a wider range of people, including family members within the first degree of kinship to foreign residents who want to come to Japan to visit their family, as well as family members within a second degree of kinship to Japanese nationals and permanent residents.
Singapore sets out to woo Japanese tourists
CNA - Apr 13
As the global pandemic enters its third year, more countries in Asia are planning to reopen their borders for tourism.
Japan's Snowiest Town | Winter Road Trip
Abroad in Japan - Apr 11
Japan's Snow Monkeys are famous the world over located deep in snow territory. On this Wacky Weekend we explore sake vending machines, venture into a creepy tunnel and meet the monkeys face to face!
Tokyo’s Narita International Airport | April 2022 Street View
ONLY in JAPAN - Apr 11
Tokyo’s Narita Airport is virtually empty!
Japan Virtual Visit | Okayama | JNTO
visitjapan - Apr 11
Japan’s mix of centuries-old traditions co-existing with innovative new technology and timely organization make it ideal to host all kinds of business events. Japan is truly a knowledge hub inspiring creative ideas.
Tokyo cancels Sumida River fireworks festival for 3rd straight year
Japan Today - Apr 11
The annual Sumida River fireworks festival in Tokyo, one of the biggest summer events in the country, has been canceled for the third year in a row due to the coronavirus.
Splendid! A Brand New Japanese Overnight Ferry Experience from Osaka
Solo Travel Japan - Apr 10
I took a brand new Meimon Taiyo Ferry from Osaka to Fukuoka. It just went into service on the 28th of Mar. 2022. Its First Class Deluxe was awesome.
Riding Japan's NORTHERNMOST Express Train SOYA | Sapporo→Wakkanai
Kuga's Travel - Apr 10
The SOYA Express is the only direct Limited Express train between Sapporo and Wakkanai, the northernmost station in Japan.
