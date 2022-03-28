Edo Period Street Food! Historic Ningyocho Neighborhood in Tokyo!

Shizuka goes on a street food hunt around Tokyo’s historic town Ningyocho. The name Ningyocho translates to “Doll Town''.

Formerly a red light district, Ningyocho got its name from the traditional puppet theater “ningyo johruri,” a popular form of art during the early Edo Period. While the town has been modernized over the years, there are still many places in Ningyocho where you can enjoy the ambiance of old Edo and taste unique Japanese traditional confectionery made with centuries-old recipes.

In this video, Shizuka visits Amazakeyokocho-dori, a traditional shopping street, where she tries authentic street food snacks in Tokyo, some of which have over 400 years of history. Do these classic street foods stand the test of time?