14 hrs Alone in Japan Airlines First Class to Tokyo

Join me onboard Japan Airlines First Class all the way over to Tokyo. What's more, I'll have the entire cabin to myself for 14 hours.

Starting in Chicago, my flight will cross the international date line, meaning technically I will be onboard for two days before arriving into Tokyo's Narita Airport. Given I've recently travelled onboard Singapore Airlines First Class, as well as ANA First Suites (both on their Boeing 777-300ER) I feel this review will be an interesting point of comparison between key luxury airline products in the Asian region.