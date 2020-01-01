How To Make Short Grain Rice (Japanese Rice on the Stove)
No Recipes -- Apr 18
In Japan, we eat short-grain rice, and I'm going to show you how to cook perfect Japanese rice on the stove in a pot.
I'm also going to show you 3 common mistakes where rice can go wrong. Japanese short-grain rice has a sticky texture due to the high ratio of amylopectin, making it perfect for onigiri, sushi, or paired with Japanese food. Using this method, you'll be able to make the best stovetop rice that's fluffy and tender without a rice cooker.
Man arrested for cutting woman’s skirt, groping her on train
Japan Today - Apr 18
Police in Chiba City have arrested a 30-year-old man on suspicion of sexually molesting a 20-year-old woman on a train in February.
Uber teams up with Japan's Rakuten as food delivery war heats up
Nikkei - Apr 18
Uber Technologies on Monday said it will partner with Japanese e-commerce company Rakuten Group in Uber's food delivery business, a move that will likely intensify the delivery battle in Japan.
Japanese farmers hit by higher grain and fertilizer prices
Japan Times - Apr 18
Japanese farmers are being hit by higher prices of grain, fertilizers and other supplies necessary for agriculture and livestock farming as Russia’s aggression against Ukraine continues.
Japan central bank chief iterates need to maintain massive stimulus program
Nikkei - Apr 18
Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda said on Monday the yen's recent moves have been "quite sharp" and could hurt companies' business plans, offering his strongest warning to date of the demerits of the currency's depreciation.
Edo Period Street Food! Historic Ningyocho Neighborhood in Tokyo!
Japan by Food - Apr 18
Shizuka goes on a street food hunt around Tokyo’s historic town Ningyocho. The name Ningyocho translates to “Doll Town''.
Japan’s struggling tourism sector despairs at lack of COVID exit
Al Jazeera - Apr 18
Tokyo’s initial ban on tourists came in response to the first wave of COVID-19 infections in early 2020 and at a time when the Japanese travel industry was booming.
Japan’s greenhouse gas emissions fall to lowest on record
Al Jazeera - Apr 18
Japan’s greenhouse gas emissions fell to a record low in the financial year that ended March 2021, government figures showed on Friday, a result of slower industry activities amid the pandemic and wider use of renewable energy.
How Many Japanese Men Get Married To Foreigners? + Top 5 Nationalities
Asagi's Life (No BS Japan) - Apr 18
How many Japanese men get married to foreigners? International marriage in Japan.
14 hrs Alone in Japan Airlines First Class to Tokyo
Trek Trendy - Apr 18
Join me onboard Japan Airlines First Class all the way over to Tokyo. What's more, I'll have the entire cabin to myself for 14 hours.
Japan extends residency permit term for coup-hit Myanmar diaspora
Japan Today - Apr 17
Japan will offer Myanmar residents who were given special permission to stay following last year's military coup in their homeland yearlong extensions instead of the current six-month renewals, the justice minister said.
Japan eyes 'quasi-refugee' status for people fleeing conflicts
Nikkei - Apr 17
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Saturday the government is considering creating a more loosely defined refugee category to accept people fleeing conflicts in light of the humanitarian crisis stemming from Russia's war in Ukraine.
Beached whale on south Japan island dies despite rescue efforts
Kyodo - Apr 17
A roughly 3.5-meter-long whale that washed up on the shore of Amami-Oshima Island in southwestern Japan died Saturday despite rescue efforts by residents.
City in Nara Pref says tourism 'princess' can be of any gender
Japan Today - Apr 16
A western Japan city that has held annual contests to recruit single women "princesses" to serve as tourism ambassadors will drop the gender requirement from this year, in a move organizers say comes out of "consideration for the changing times."
Bullying recognized in 14-year-old Hokkaido girl's death
Japan Times - Apr 16
A 14-year-old girl found frozen to death in Asahikawa, Hokkaido, in March last year, had faced bullying, a third-party panel set up by the municipal board of education said in a new report
Japan's nuclear regulator to okay release of treated water from Fukushima plant
NHK - Apr 16
Japan's nuclear regulator has largely approved a plan to release treated water from the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant into the ocean.
