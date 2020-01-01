How To Make Short Grain Rice (Japanese Rice on the Stove)

In Japan, we eat short-grain rice, and I'm going to show you how to cook perfect Japanese rice on the stove in a pot.

I'm also going to show you 3 common mistakes where rice can go wrong. Japanese short-grain rice has a sticky texture due to the high ratio of amylopectin, making it perfect for onigiri, sushi, or paired with Japanese food. Using this method, you'll be able to make the best stovetop rice that's fluffy and tender without a rice cooker.