Uber teams up with Japan's Rakuten as food delivery war heats up
Move comes after e-commerce giant scales back own ambitions in sector
By the end of April, users of Uber Eats will be able to pay for orders using the credit card linked to their Rakuten ID. They can earn Rakuten Points, a reward program run by Rakuten Group, as well as use the points to pay for purchases. Users will also be able to sign up for Uber Eats with their Rakuten ID.
In a recorded video message, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said the tie-up was a result of years of talks between him and Rakuten CEO Hiroshi Mikitani.
Rakuten has been a major investor in Lyft, Uber's ride-hailing rival in the U.S., since 2015, but Mikitani stepped down from Lyft's board in 2020.
Rakuten last year transferred its food delivery operation to Gurunavi, a Japanese restaurant booking site that counts Rakuten as a shareholder. The move signaled that Rakuten was scaling back ambitions of building its own delivery business.
Uber's biggest rival Demae-can said last week that net loss for the September 2021 to February 2022 period more than doubled from the previous year from 9.8 billion yen ($77 million) to 22.9 billion yen. Demae-can's revenue, however, also doubled to 22.7 billion yen. ...continue reading
Uber Technologies on Monday said it will partner with Japanese e-commerce company Rakuten Group in Uber's food delivery business, a move that will likely intensify the delivery battle in Japan.
Japanese farmers are being hit by higher prices of grain, fertilizers and other supplies necessary for agriculture and livestock farming as Russia’s aggression against Ukraine continues.
Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda said on Monday the yen's recent moves have been "quite sharp" and could hurt companies' business plans, offering his strongest warning to date of the demerits of the currency's depreciation.
Japanese convenience store operator Lawson Inc. will raise the prices of its beloved chicken nugget snack “Kara-age Kun” for the first time since it was introduced in 1986.
The Japanese government has asked multiple large foreign tech companies, including Google and Meta, to register their overseas global headquarters in Japan, in addition to their local units, Nikkei has learned.
Japan’s biggest steelmakers are raising prices of the metal used in everything from cars to skyscrapers and warning of more to come.
Tully's Coffee has announced that it will increase prices on its popular beverages such as coffee from 3 yen to 24 yen from the 27th of April.
Japan cut its gasoline subsidy for oil distributors to 20.3 yen ($0.16) a litre for the seven days from April 14, down from 20.7 yen a week earlier, the industry ministry said on Wednesday.
The yen hit its lowest level against the dollar in two decades on Wednesday, extending recent falls as the gap widens between Japan's ultra-loose monetary policy and Fed tightening.
Electric vehicles have reached a key milestone on the road to becoming ubiquitous. That's because Toyota, America's best-selling automaker, is now selling one.
Honda Motor announced on Tuesday that it will invest 5 trillion yen ($40 billion) in the development of electric vehicles over the next decade and plans to release 30 EV models by 2030.
Japan’s wholesale inflation remained near record-high levels in March as the Ukraine crisis and a weak yen pushed up fuel and raw material costs, data showed on Tuesday, adding strains to the resource-poor economy heavily reliant on imports.
The Bank of Japan on Monday cut its assessment for most regional economies in the country and its governor warned of "very high uncertainty" over the fallout from the Ukraine crisis, underscoring heightening risks to the economic recovery.
As Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda heads into his last year at the helm, the spotlight has turned to Shinichi Uchida, who has been recently reappointed as executive director, the top administrative official responsible for planning monetary policy.
Japan has expanded employer obligations to prevent power harassment at the workplace to cover smaller firms, in addition to major companies under the scope up to now.