64-year man arrested after forcing son to hang himself

Police in Numazu, Shizuoka Prefecture, have arrested a 64-year-old man on suspicion of murder after he allegedly forced his son in his 30s to hang himself at a popular sightseeing spot.

According to police, Tadayuki Yukutake, a resident of Okazaki, Aichi Prefecture, whose occupation is unknown, forced his son to hang himself from an observatory platform overlooking the sea at the edge of a parking lot at Cape Deai (Deai-misaki), a tourist attraction in Numazu, sometime between April 15 and 16, TV Shizuoka reported. Yukutake asked a passerby to call 110 at around 6:30 a.m. on April 16.

When paramedics arrived, the victim had already died. Police said Yukutake, who remained at the scene, alluded to being worn out from looking after his son.