Japan to model digital yen tests on Sweden’s approach, not China’s

theedgemarkets.com -- Apr 19
The Bank of Japan (BOJ) will explore the design issues of a central bank digital currency (CBDC) in measured steps like Sweden rather than pressing ahead with large-scale pilot tests like China, according to the BOJ’s point man on digital yen research.

“Sweden’s staged and planned expansion of experiments is a better fit for us than China’s big-scale tests from the get-go,” Kazushige Kamiyama, the head of the BOJ’s payment system department, said in an interview.

“The framework and design of the central bank digital currency need to be decided as a part of an overall settlement system for the future,” he added.

Kamiyama also said studies would continue in close cooperation with other major central banks including the US Federal Reserve and European Central Bank in remarks that suggest the BOJ is looking to proceed with its research cautiously while ensuring compatibility with other potential CBDCs.

Earlier this year, China took a further step towards a full-scale launch of its digital currency by introducing it to a wider range of users at the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Sweden’s Riksbank, meanwhile, has focused on smaller-scale technical research including a test this year to see if an e-krona can fit into a settlement system with other digital payment providers.

Yoshinoya chain executive sacked over sexist remarks
Nikkein - Apr 20
A managing director for "gyudon" beef bowl restaurant chain Yoshinoya has been dismissed over inappropriate remarks about young women made at a university-hosted lecture, the parent company said Tuesday.
Uber teams up with Japan's Rakuten as food delivery war heats up
Nikkei - Apr 18
Uber Technologies on Monday said it will partner with Japanese e-commerce company Rakuten Group in Uber's food delivery business, a move that will likely intensify the delivery battle in Japan.
Japanese farmers hit by higher grain and fertilizer prices
Japan Times - Apr 18
Japanese farmers are being hit by higher prices of grain, fertilizers and other supplies necessary for agriculture and livestock farming as Russia’s aggression against Ukraine continues.
Japan central bank chief iterates need to maintain massive stimulus program
Nikkei - Apr 18
Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda said on Monday the yen's recent moves have been "quite sharp" and could hurt companies' business plans, offering his strongest warning to date of the demerits of the currency's depreciation.
Lawson to raise Kara-age Kun prices for first time in 36 years
Japan Times - Apr 16
Japanese convenience store operator Lawson Inc. will raise the prices of its beloved chicken nugget snack “Kara-age Kun” for the first time since it was introduced in 1986.
Japan asks Google, Meta to register global headquarters
Nikkei - Apr 15
The Japanese government has asked multiple large foreign tech companies, including Google and Meta, to register their overseas global headquarters in Japan, in addition to their local units, Nikkei has learned.
Japanese steel-makers raising prices and warning of more hikes
Japan Times - Apr 14
Japan’s biggest steelmakers are raising prices of the metal used in everything from cars to skyscrapers and warning of more to come.
Tully's Coffee prices rise due to soaring bean costs
newsonjapan.com - Apr 14
Tully's Coffee has announced that it will increase prices on its popular beverages such as coffee from 3 yen to 24 yen from the 27th of April.
Japan lowers gasoline subsidy to 20.3 yen/litre
marketscreener.com - Apr 14
Japan cut its gasoline subsidy for oil distributors to 20.3 yen ($0.16) a litre for the seven days from April 14, down from 20.7 yen a week earlier, the industry ministry said on Wednesday.
Yen drops to 20-year low against dollar
enca.com - Apr 14
The yen hit its lowest level against the dollar in two decades on Wednesday, extending recent falls as the gap widens between Japan's ultra-loose monetary policy and Fed tightening.
Toyota finally has an EV and it's perfectly OK
CNN - Apr 13
Electric vehicles have reached a key milestone on the road to becoming ubiquitous. That's because Toyota, America's best-selling automaker, is now selling one.
Honda to invest $40bn in EVs as it aims to go all-electric by 2040
Nikkei - Apr 12
Honda Motor announced on Tuesday that it will invest 5 trillion yen ($40 billion) in the development of electric vehicles over the next decade and plans to release 30 EV models by 2030.
Japan’s wholesale inflation stays near record on Ukraine war
Al Jazeera - Apr 12
Japan’s wholesale inflation remained near record-high levels in March as the Ukraine crisis and a weak yen pushed up fuel and raw material costs, data showed on Tuesday, adding strains to the resource-poor economy heavily reliant on imports.
BOJ cuts view on regional Japan, warns of fallout from Ukraine crisis
CNA - Apr 11
The Bank of Japan on Monday cut its assessment for most regional economies in the country and its governor warned of "very high uncertainty" over the fallout from the Ukraine crisis, underscoring heightening risks to the economic recovery.
        