Yoshinoya chain executive sacked over sexist remarks
Male manager slammed for saying gaining new diners is like hooking women on drugs
Masaaki Ito, 49, who was also an executive officer at the parent company, Yoshinoya Holdings Co., was speaking Saturday at a Waseda University marketing event for working adults when he likened an approach to targeting young diners to keeping young women captive and getting them addicted to drugs.
According to Yoshinoya Holdings, Ito was attempting to get attendees to propose ideas for making young people fans of beef bowls when he said, "It's like a plan to get a green young girl from the countryside who doesn't know what's what to use (Yoshinoya) for the first time and get her totally hooked."
He prefaced the statement with an apology in case it offended attendees, according to Yoshinoya Holdings.
Yoshinoya Holdings said it dismissed Ito on Monday, stating, "They were significantly inappropriate remarks made officially that are completely unacceptable from the perspective of human rights and gender issues."
