Yoshinoya chain executive sacked over sexist remarks

A managing director for "gyudon" beef bowl restaurant chain Yoshinoya has been dismissed over inappropriate remarks about young women made at a university-hosted lecture, the parent company said Tuesday.

Masaaki Ito, 49, who was also an executive officer at the parent company, Yoshinoya Holdings Co., was speaking Saturday at a Waseda University marketing event for working adults when he likened an approach to targeting young diners to keeping young women captive and getting them addicted to drugs.

According to Yoshinoya Holdings, Ito was attempting to get attendees to propose ideas for making young people fans of beef bowls when he said, "It's like a plan to get a green young girl from the countryside who doesn't know what's what to use (Yoshinoya) for the first time and get her totally hooked."

He prefaced the statement with an apology in case it offended attendees, according to Yoshinoya Holdings.

Yoshinoya Holdings said it dismissed Ito on Monday, stating, "They were significantly inappropriate remarks made officially that are completely unacceptable from the perspective of human rights and gender issues."

「生娘のうちに牛丼中毒にする」などと口にしたことが波紋を広げていました。吉野家ホールディングスは、大学の講座で不適切な発言をした常務取締役を解任したと発表しました。 18日に解任されたのは、大手牛丼チェーン「吉野家」の伊東正明常務取締役です。 吉野家ホールディングス：「株式会社吉野家取締役から解任しましたのでご報告します」 問題となったのは今月16日、早稲田大学で行われた社会人向けの講座で、伊東氏が口にした言葉です。