Who are the 6 Living National Treasures in Kabuki?
Kabuki In-Depth -- Apr 20
In this video, we introduce the concept of Living National Treasure (人間国宝 Ningen Kokuhō), a certification given by the government of Japan to artists for their contributions to a particular traditional art, and give an overview of the recipients of this title.
Yoshinoya chain executive sacked over sexist remarks
Nikkei - Apr 20
A managing director for "gyudon" beef bowl restaurant chain Yoshinoya has been dismissed over inappropriate remarks about young women made at a university-hosted lecture, the parent company said Tuesday.
Nikkei - Apr 20
Automaker to release its MX-30 SUV equipped with the iconic motor later this year
Nikkei - Apr 20
Mazda Motor is planning to revive its iconic rotary engine in a plug-in hybrid car by the end of this year as it attempts to simultaneously please fans and cope with tougher environmental rules in its main markets, such as Europe.
Nikkei - Apr 20
Japan to send protective suits, masks and drones to Ukraine
Japan Times - Apr 19
Japan's Defense Ministry has announced that it will send masks and clothing designed to protect against chemical weapons as well as drones to Ukraine in response to a request from Kyiv, in Tokyo’s latest shipment of defense supplies to the war-torn country.
Japan Times - Apr 19
Domestic travel in Japan expected to surge during Golden Week holidays
Xinhua - Apr 19
The number of domestic travellers during the upcoming Golden Week string of national holidays beginning at the end of this month is set to surge by almost 70 per cent compared to a year earlier, Japan's largest travel agency said yesterday.
Xinhua - Apr 19
ULTRAMAN | Final Season Announcement
Netflix Anime - Apr 19
The world of Ultraman as seen through the lens of directors Kenji Kamiyama and Shinji Aramaki heads into the final chapter at last!
Netflix Anime - Apr 19
Japan to model digital yen tests on Sweden’s approach, not China’s
theedgemarkets.com - Apr 19
The Bank of Japan (BOJ) will explore the design issues of a central bank digital currency (CBDC) in measured steps like Sweden rather than pressing ahead with large-scale pilot tests like China, according to the BOJ’s point man on digital yen research.
theedgemarkets.com - Apr 19
64-year man arrested after forcing son to hang himself
Japan Today - Apr 19
Police in Numazu, Shizuoka Prefecture, have arrested a 64-year-old man on suspicion of murder after he allegedly forced his son in his 30s to hang himself at a popular sightseeing spot.
Japan Today - Apr 19
Japan expert panel OKs use of Novavax COVID-19 vaccine
Kyodo - Apr 19
A panel of experts at Japan's health ministry approved Monday the use of a COVID-19 vaccine developed by the U.S. biotechnology firm Novavax Inc.
Kyodo - Apr 19
Japan to establish suicide-attempt database
postguam.com - Apr 19
Japan's health ministry will establish a registry detailing suicide attempts in a bid to paint a clearer picture of the issue and provide greater support to people who have tried to take their own lives.
postguam.com - Apr 19
Taking a New Ferry in Japan | Maiden Voyage from Miyazaki to Kobe
Solo Travel Japan - Apr 19
A brand new ship of Miyazaki Car Ferry in Japan went into service on the 15th of April, 2022.
Solo Travel Japan - Apr 19
Man arrested for cutting woman’s skirt, groping her on train
Japan Today - Apr 18
Police in Chiba City have arrested a 30-year-old man on suspicion of sexually molesting a 20-year-old woman on a train in February.
Japan Today - Apr 18
Uber teams up with Japan's Rakuten as food delivery war heats up
Nikkei - Apr 18
Uber Technologies on Monday said it will partner with Japanese e-commerce company Rakuten Group in Uber's food delivery business, a move that will likely intensify the delivery battle in Japan.
Nikkei - Apr 18
Japanese farmers hit by higher grain and fertilizer prices
Japan Times - Apr 18
Japanese farmers are being hit by higher prices of grain, fertilizers and other supplies necessary for agriculture and livestock farming as Russia’s aggression against Ukraine continues.
Japan Times - Apr 18
Japan central bank chief iterates need to maintain massive stimulus program
Nikkei - Apr 18
Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda said on Monday the yen's recent moves have been "quite sharp" and could hurt companies' business plans, offering his strongest warning to date of the demerits of the currency's depreciation.
Nikkei - Apr 18
Edo Period Street Food! Historic Ningyocho Neighborhood in Tokyo!
Japan by Food - Apr 18
Shizuka goes on a street food hunt around Tokyo’s historic town Ningyocho. The name Ningyocho translates to “Doll Town''.
Japan by Food - Apr 18
