Yoshinoya chain executive sacked over sexist remarks

Nikkei - Apr 20

A managing director for "gyudon" beef bowl restaurant chain Yoshinoya has been dismissed over inappropriate remarks about young women made at a university-hosted lecture, the parent company said Tuesday.

Automaker to release its MX-30 SUV equipped with the iconic motor later this year

Nikkei - Apr 20

Mazda Motor is planning to revive its iconic rotary engine in a plug-in hybrid car by the end of this year as it attempts to simultaneously please fans and cope with tougher environmental rules in its main markets, such as Europe.

Who are the 6 Living National Treasures in Kabuki?

Kabuki In-Depth - Apr 20

In this video, we introduce the concept of Living National Treasure (人間国宝 Ningen Kokuhō), a certification given by the government of Japan to artists for their contributions to a particular traditional art, and give an overview of the recipients of this title.

Japan to send protective suits, masks and drones to Ukraine

Japan Times - Apr 19

Japan's Defense Ministry has announced that it will send masks and clothing designed to protect against chemical weapons as well as drones to Ukraine in response to a request from Kyiv, in Tokyo's latest shipment of defense supplies to the war-torn country.

Domestic travel in Japan expected to surge during Golden Week holidays

Xinhua - Apr 19

The number of domestic travellers during the upcoming Golden Week string of national holidays beginning at the end of this month is set to surge by almost 70 per cent compared to a year earlier, Japan's largest travel agency said yesterday.

ULTRAMAN | Final Season Announcement

Netflix Anime - Apr 19

The world of Ultraman as seen through the lens of directors Kenji Kamiyama and Shinji Aramaki heads into the final chapter at last!

Japan to model digital yen tests on Sweden’s approach, not China’s

theedgemarkets.com - Apr 19

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) will explore the design issues of a central bank digital currency (CBDC) in measured steps like Sweden rather than pressing ahead with large-scale pilot tests like China, according to the BOJ's point man on digital yen research.

64-year man arrested after forcing son to hang himself

Japan Today - Apr 19

Police in Numazu, Shizuoka Prefecture, have arrested a 64-year-old man on suspicion of murder after he allegedly forced his son in his 30s to hang himself at a popular sightseeing spot.

Japan expert panel OKs use of Novavax COVID-19 vaccine

Kyodo - Apr 19

A panel of experts at Japan's health ministry approved Monday the use of a COVID-19 vaccine developed by the U.S. biotechnology firm Novavax Inc.

Japan to establish suicide-attempt database

postguam.com - Apr 19

Japan's health ministry will establish a registry detailing suicide attempts in a bid to paint a clearer picture of the issue and provide greater support to people who have tried to take their own lives.

Taking a New Ferry in Japan | Maiden Voyage from Miyazaki to Kobe

Solo Travel Japan - Apr 19

A brand new ship of Miyazaki Car Ferry in Japan went into service on the 15th of April, 2022.

Man arrested for cutting woman’s skirt, groping her on train

Japan Today - Apr 18

Police in Chiba City have arrested a 30-year-old man on suspicion of sexually molesting a 20-year-old woman on a train in February.

Uber teams up with Japan's Rakuten as food delivery war heats up

Nikkei - Apr 18

Uber Technologies on Monday said it will partner with Japanese e-commerce company Rakuten Group in Uber's food delivery business, a move that will likely intensify the delivery battle in Japan.

Japanese farmers hit by higher grain and fertilizer prices

Japan Times - Apr 18

Japanese farmers are being hit by higher prices of grain, fertilizers and other supplies necessary for agriculture and livestock farming as Russia's aggression against Ukraine continues.

Japan central bank chief iterates need to maintain massive stimulus program

Nikkei - Apr 18

Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda said on Monday the yen's recent moves have been "quite sharp" and could hurt companies' business plans, offering his strongest warning to date of the demerits of the currency's depreciation.