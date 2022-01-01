Leader of QAnon's Japan branch arrested for obstructing COVID vaccinations for kids
反ワクチンを掲げる団体「神真都Q」の自称リーダーを逮捕
The arrest of Hiroyuki Kuraoka, 43, is the latest in a string of arrests involving people believed to be members of the YamatoQ group, which is strongly opposed to COVID-19 vaccinations.
Kuraoka was arrested on suspicion of trespassing after he forcibly entered a medical clinic in the capital's Shibuya Ward used as a vaccination site for children for more than an hour from around 9:30 a.m. on April 7.
The Tokyo police did not disclose whether Kuraoka has admitted to the charge.
On that day, roughly 10 YamatoQ members, including Kuraoka, barged into the clinic, shouting, "Vaccination is a crime" and demanding to talk to the clinic's director, according to the police.
Four people believed to be members of the group were arrested on the spot on April 7.
The group has been waging a campaign against COVID inoculations in various parts of Japan, holding rallies and saying the coronavirus does not exist. In March, they disrupted vaccinations in sites including Tokyo Dome.
