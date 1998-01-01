Asia's aging sports stars never say 'retire'
Durability of the region's professional athletes puzzles outsiders
The saga of Japanese footballer Kazuyoshi Miura could not have happened in Europe. I started covering Asian sports in the late 1990s when "King Kazu," who debuted for Japan in 1990, was approaching what appeared to be the final stages of a storied career.
After being excluded from Japan's first soccer World Cup appearance in 1998, Miura's best days seemed to be over. To put it baldly (although he still has a fine head of hair) a current version of Miura even at 25 would not now be employed in top class soccer.
Yet at 55, he is still playing professionally, having moved from Yokohama FC to the Suzuka Point Getters in January. For comparison, Teddy Sheringham, the oldest player to appear in the English Premier League, was 40 in his last EPL game in 2006.
Miura's annual contract renewal has become the most consistent sports story in East Asia for the international media. Japanese journalists think there are better stories, but won't say so publicly. Nobody wants to criticize this icon of Japanese soccer. ...continue reading
Elderly Western visitors to East Asia often say they enjoy their trips partly because of the respect accorded to older people. But these cultural habits can hold back countries such as Japan and South Korea when it comes to sport.
We’re less than eight months away from the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Usually, the biggest sports event on the globe kicks off in spring/early summer. This year, it starts in November due to logistical and weather concerns.
Hotaka Suyama made a little history on Friday when the student of philosophy passed the first part of his entrance test to enter professional sumo as its first apprentice wrestler from the University of Tokyo, a bastion of elite academia.
Raiden Tameemon is one of the most famous sumo wrestlers in Japan. He has been referenced in pop culture like in manga (Japanese comics), video games, and even in a Pokemon episode! Who is Raiden?
Hotaka Suyama is set to make history this week when he takes the entrance test for new sumo recruits.
Roki Sasaki, a 20-year-old right-handed starter for the Chiba Lotte Marines of Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball league, may have authored the pitching performance of the year on Sunday by delivering a 19-strikeout perfect game.
Japanese boxing star and WBA middleweight super champion Murata Ryota has lost to Gennady Golovkin of Kazakhstan in a middleweight title unification match.
Japanese baseball superstar Ohtani Shohei has kicked off his fifth season in the United States. It was the first time in Major League history that a starting pitcher also led off an opening game at the plate.
Shohei Ohtani's combination of rare baseball talent as both a hitter and pitcher and his marketability has made him the Major League Baseball's biggest off-field earner, financial magazine Forbes reported Wednesday on its website.
A Japanese manufacturer supplying new standardized wheel rims for Formula One and NASCAR reckons it will learn enough on the racetrack to help improve the experience of driving an electric car.
At the 2021 Masters Tournament, Hideki Matsuyama broke through to become Japan’s first male major champion.
The Masters have unveiled the mouthwatering Japanese-themed menu for this year’s Champions Dinner.
The all Japan Judo Championships in Fukuoka have showed some incredible matches, worth while a World Championships final.
Known as the "Father of drifting", Kunimitsu Takahashi was so skilled at controlling a car that he was able to throw his vehicles into a corner at full speed, break traction on all four wheels, all while maintaining a racing line.
It's well known that poker is an international game. To such an extent that there's a big tournament on every continent with countries competing for the hosting rights.
Japan manager Hajime Moriyasu warned his team they will need to shape up if they are to meet their target of reaching the World Cup quarterfinals after drawing 1-1 with Vietnam in their final qualifier on Tuesday.