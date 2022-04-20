Japan, US, Australia, NZ express concern over China-Solomon Islands pact

Senior officials from Japan, the United States, Australia and New Zealand share concerns over a fresh security pact between China and the Solomon Islands.

Officials from those four countries met Monday in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Earlier, China's foreign ministry announced the signing of a security agreement with the Solomon Islands.

China said the pact covers maintaining social order, humanitarian assistance and responses to natural disasters.

US officials said on Tuesday that the participants of the four-way meeting in Honolulu shared a view that the pact may pose serious risks to a free and open Indo-Pacific.

They added that the senior officials from four countries also reaffirmed their shared commitment to Pacific island nations to deal with issues including maritime security and climate change.