Japan posts yawning trade gap as China exports slow
The widening trade deficit highlights the vulnerability of the world’s third-largest economy to soaring import costs.
Outgoing trade was restrained by a decline in car exports and a slowdown in the growth of shipments to Japan’s biggest trading partner China, data showed, indicating continuing risk from global supply constraints and the coronavirus pandemic.
“Japan’s economy may see a slower recovery if China-bound exports are sluggish,” said Takeshi Minami, chief economist at Norinchukin Research Institute. Exports to China make up more than a fifth of Japan’s total shipments in value terms, he said.
Imports soared 31.2 percent in the year to March, Ministry of Finance data showed on Wednesday, above a median forecast of 28.9 percent in a Reuters poll of economists.
That outpaced a 14.7 percent rise in exports, resulting in a trade deficit of 412.4 billion yen ($3.19bn) – eclipsing the 100.8 billion yen ($785.73m) estimated in the poll.
March marked the eighth consecutive deficit, though it was the smallest in five months.
indianexpress.com - Apr 20
Japan is in the midst of en masse hiring season, when a wave of college graduates join companies in formal ceremonies after sweating through the job-interview gantlet.
Nikkei - Apr 20
A managing director for "gyudon" beef bowl restaurant chain Yoshinoya has been dismissed over inappropriate remarks about young women made at a university-hosted lecture, the parent company said Tuesday.
Al Jazeera - Apr 20
Japan recorded a trade deficit in March that was more than four times wider than market forecasts, as China-bound exports slowed sharply while soaring energy prices raised the cost of imports, adding to economic challenges brought by conflict in Ukraine.
theedgemarkets.com - Apr 19
The Bank of Japan (BOJ) will explore the design issues of a central bank digital currency (CBDC) in measured steps like Sweden rather than pressing ahead with large-scale pilot tests like China, according to the BOJ’s point man on digital yen research.
Nikkei - Apr 18
Uber Technologies on Monday said it will partner with Japanese e-commerce company Rakuten Group in Uber's food delivery business, a move that will likely intensify the delivery battle in Japan.
Japan Times - Apr 18
Japanese farmers are being hit by higher prices of grain, fertilizers and other supplies necessary for agriculture and livestock farming as Russia’s aggression against Ukraine continues.
Nikkei - Apr 18
Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda said on Monday the yen's recent moves have been "quite sharp" and could hurt companies' business plans, offering his strongest warning to date of the demerits of the currency's depreciation.
Japan Times - Apr 16
Japanese convenience store operator Lawson Inc. will raise the prices of its beloved chicken nugget snack “Kara-age Kun” for the first time since it was introduced in 1986.
Nikkei - Apr 15
The Japanese government has asked multiple large foreign tech companies, including Google and Meta, to register their overseas global headquarters in Japan, in addition to their local units, Nikkei has learned.
Japan Times - Apr 14
Japan’s biggest steelmakers are raising prices of the metal used in everything from cars to skyscrapers and warning of more to come.
newsonjapan.com - Apr 14
Tully's Coffee has announced that it will increase prices on its popular beverages such as coffee from 3 yen to 24 yen from the 27th of April.
marketscreener.com - Apr 14
Japan cut its gasoline subsidy for oil distributors to 20.3 yen ($0.16) a litre for the seven days from April 14, down from 20.7 yen a week earlier, the industry ministry said on Wednesday.
enca.com - Apr 14
The yen hit its lowest level against the dollar in two decades on Wednesday, extending recent falls as the gap widens between Japan's ultra-loose monetary policy and Fed tightening.
CNN - Apr 13
Electric vehicles have reached a key milestone on the road to becoming ubiquitous. That's because Toyota, America's best-selling automaker, is now selling one.
Nikkei - Apr 12
Honda Motor announced on Tuesday that it will invest 5 trillion yen ($40 billion) in the development of electric vehicles over the next decade and plans to release 30 EV models by 2030.
Al Jazeera - Apr 12
Japan’s wholesale inflation remained near record-high levels in March as the Ukraine crisis and a weak yen pushed up fuel and raw material costs, data showed on Tuesday, adding strains to the resource-poor economy heavily reliant on imports.