Infant’s body found at trash disposal site of apartment in Kawasaki

The body of a baby boy was found at the trash disposal site of an apartment building in Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, on Tuesday.

According to police, an employee of the apartment management company discovered the body at around 12:50 p.m. at the building in Nakahara Ward, Kyodo News reported. The building, which is about about 600 meters northwest of Musashi-Kosugi Station along the JR Nambu Line, has five floors. The trash disposal site is located on the first floor behind the entranceway but anyone coming from the outside needs to pass through an auto lock door to get to the trash disposal area.