Infant’s body found at trash disposal site of apartment in Kawasaki
神奈川・川崎市 ごみ集積所に赤ちゃん遺体 “オートロックで鍵必要”
Japan Today -- Apr 20
The body of a baby boy was found at the trash disposal site of an apartment building in Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, on Tuesday.
According to police, an employee of the apartment management company discovered the body at around 12:50 p.m. at the building in Nakahara Ward, Kyodo News reported. The building, which is about about 600 meters northwest of Musashi-Kosugi Station along the JR Nambu Line, has five floors. The trash disposal site is located on the first floor behind the entranceway but anyone coming from the outside needs to pass through an auto lock door to get to the trash disposal area.
神奈川・川崎市のマンションのごみ集積所で、乳児の遺体が見つかり、警察は遺体遺棄事件として捜査している。 19日午後1時前、川崎市中原区のマンションで、1階にあるごみ集積所の中から、「赤ちゃんの遺体が見つかった」とマンションの清掃員から110番通報があった。 警察が駆けつけ、その場で男の子の赤ちゃんの死亡が確認された。 - FNNプライムオンライン
64-year man arrested after forcing son to hang himself
Police in Numazu, Shizuoka Prefecture, have arrested a 64-year-old man on suspicion of murder after he allegedly forced his son in his 30s to hang himself at a popular sightseeing spot.
Man arrested for cutting woman’s skirt, groping her on train
Police in Chiba City have arrested a 30-year-old man on suspicion of sexually molesting a 20-year-old woman on a train in February.
How Many Japanese Men Get Married To Foreigners? + Top 5 Nationalities
How many Japanese men get married to foreigners? International marriage in Japan.
City in Nara Pref says tourism 'princess' can be of any gender
A western Japan city that has held annual contests to recruit single women "princesses" to serve as tourism ambassadors will drop the gender requirement from this year, in a move organizers say comes out of "consideration for the changing times."
5 things that make Japanese girls fall in love
Today is another dating topic that everyone loves. I talked about how I fall in love with a man.
Tokyo police arrest video game YouTuber for marijuana possession
On March 18, 21-year-old Yudai Nishikawa, who posts videos of himself playing video games under the name Neko-kun, was arrested for possession of 0.5 grams (0.02 ounces) of dried cannabis, which police officers found on his person while inside a police station in Tokyo’s Toshima Ward.
Husband of Japanese ex-princess not on N.Y. bar exam pass list again
The name of the husband of Japanese former princess Mako Komuro did not appear on the pass list of the New York state bar examination released Thursday local time by its organizer.
Kumamoto marks 6 years since major quakes
Recovery work is still ongoing six years after a series of strong earthquakes hit the southwestern Japanese prefecture of Kumamoto.
Former emperor, empress move out of temporary home in Tokyo
Japan's former Emperor Akihito and his wife former Empress Michiko moved out of their temporary home in Tokyo on Tuesday, as they prepare to complete the process of swapping residences with the current emperor and his family.
The Secret Of Love Hotels | Why Are There Many Love Hotels In Japan?
Nowadays love hotels are seen by foreigners as part of Japan's weird culture.
Former Japanese princess Mako Komuro finds new role at New York's MET
Mako Komuro, the former princess who left Japan after marrying her college sweetheart in October, has been making use of her background in art history through curating work at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, which is colloquially referred to as the MET.
This Japanese Rapper has been Missing 25 Years
Tonight, we're looking into the mystery surrounding a rapper that disappeared before the release of his sole LP 25 years ago.
Name of 19-year-old defendant disclosed under revised juvenile law
Prosecutors in Yamanashi Prefecture, west of Tokyo, have revealed the name of a 19-year-old defendant who was indicted on charges of murder and arson.
Yakuza leader arrested in U.S. for drugs for missiles plot
A yakuza leader and three Thai associates have been arrested in New York for allegedly conspiring to obtain surface-to-air missiles for groups in Myanmar using narcotics as a payment, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday.
34-year-old woman arrested for attempted murder of younger brother
Police in Zama, Kanagawa Prefecture, have arrested a 34-year-old unemployed woman on suspicion of attempting to kill her 30-year-old unemployed brother at their home.
