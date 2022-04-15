Things You Only See In Japan
World Revealed -- Apr 20
From the manga district to humanoid robots, here are some weird things you only see in Japan!
Narita airport deploys net traps to stop turtles infiltrating runway
Kyodok - Apr 21
Traps to prevent turtles from infiltrating a runway at Narita airport near Tokyo were set Wednesday in its retention pond to avoid a repeat of a 2021 incident where an intrusion by one of the reptiles delayed departures.
A magical private garden in Kyoto | The best of Kyoto sakura
franklin the woman - Apr 21
The most beautiful garden in Kyoto?
Kyoto in 2022
japan-guide.com - Apr 20
With Japan's borders currently closed to tourists due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, we wanted to give you the opportunity to do some virtual sightseeing in Japan. Follow us as we go walking through some of Kyoto’s iconic districts and attractions.
Domestic travel in Japan expected to surge during Golden Week holidays
Xinhua - Apr 19
The number of domestic travellers during the upcoming Golden Week string of national holidays beginning at the end of this month is set to surge by almost 70 per cent compared to a year earlier, Japan's largest travel agency said yesterday.
Taking a New Ferry in Japan | Maiden Voyage from Miyazaki to Kobe
Solo Travel Japan - Apr 19
A brand new ship of Miyazaki Car Ferry in Japan went into service on the 15th of April, 2022.
Edo Period Street Food! Historic Ningyocho Neighborhood in Tokyo!
Japan by Food - Apr 18
Shizuka goes on a street food hunt around Tokyo’s historic town Ningyocho. The name Ningyocho translates to “Doll Town''.
Japan’s struggling tourism sector despairs at lack of COVID exit
Al Jazeera - Apr 18
Tokyo’s initial ban on tourists came in response to the first wave of COVID-19 infections in early 2020 and at a time when the Japanese travel industry was booming.
14 hrs Alone in Japan Airlines First Class to Tokyo
Trek Trendy - Apr 18
Join me onboard Japan Airlines First Class all the way over to Tokyo. What's more, I'll have the entire cabin to myself for 14 hours.
Traveling to Japan's World Heritage TOWN | Iwami Ginzan
Shinichi's World - Apr 16
On this video, we travel from Hiroshima to Iwami Ginzan, ths most beautiful town I've ever visited in Japan. Surround by mountains on all sides, this former silver mine feels so removed from the rest of Japan.
Typhoon Malakas is approaching Japan's Ogasawara Islands in Pacific
WestPacWx - Apr 15
Typhoon Malakas is approaching Japan's Ogasawara Islands in the Pacific. Weather officials are calling for caution against violent winds and high waves.
Tourist season opens in Tateyama Kurobe Alpine Route
NHK - Apr 15
A scenic mountain route running through the Northern Alps in central Japan has reopened for tourists following a winter break.
Japan travel agency resumes Hawaii tours
staradvertiser.com - Apr 14
Japanese travel agency HIS Co. says it plans to resume package holidays to Hawaii starting from May 1 departures, the first time it has operated such tours to one of Japan’s favorite destinations since halting them in March 2020 amid pandemic restrictions on travel.
Quake-damaged Tohoku Shinkansen line resumes full operations
NHK - Apr 14
The operator of a Shinkansen bullet train service in northeastern Japan resumed full operations on Thursday after a strong earthquake hit the region last month.
Japan's stealth reopening: Parents of foreign residents get OK to visit
Japan Times - Apr 14
Japan has begun granting visas to a wider range of people, including family members within the first degree of kinship to foreign residents who want to come to Japan to visit their family, as well as family members within a second degree of kinship to Japanese nationals and permanent residents.
Singapore sets out to woo Japanese tourists
CNA - Apr 13
As the global pandemic enters its third year, more countries in Asia are planning to reopen their borders for tourism.
