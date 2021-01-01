Anime Film | Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Sustainable War | Official Trailer
Netflix Anime -- Apr 21
Season one of the Netflix Series “Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045” will be reborn as a feature-length theatrical animation complete with new scenes and a full re-color grading of all shots.
Taking the helm is Michihito Fujii, the director of live-action films such as the six Japan Academy Prize-nominated work “The Journalist,” and “A Family.”
Narita airport deploys net traps to stop turtles infiltrating runway
Kyodok - Apr 21
Traps to prevent turtles from infiltrating a runway at Narita airport near Tokyo were set Wednesday in its retention pond to avoid a repeat of a 2021 incident where an intrusion by one of the reptiles delayed departures.
Japan formally revokes Russia's 'most favored nation' status
ABC News - Apr 21
Japan enacted a law on Wednesday formally revoking Russia's “most favored nation” trade status over its invasion of Ukraine, as Tokyo steps up sanctions amid revelations of Russian military atrocities against civilians.
Japan considers cash handouts for children in low-income families
Japan Times - Apr 21
The government is considering a Y50,000 ($390) cash handout program to help low-income households with children as part of its broader economic package to cushion the blow from rising prices, sources with knowledge of the plan said Wednesday.
Japan weather officials: Higher-than-normal temperatures from May through July
NHK - Apr 21
Japanese weather officials say higher-than-normal temperatures are expected across much of the country from May through July.
Infant’s body found at trash disposal site of apartment in Kawasaki
Japan Today - Apr 20
The body of a baby boy was found at the trash disposal site of an apartment building in Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, on Tuesday.
Japan expels Russian officials to pressure Moscow
NHK - Apr 20
Eight Russian officials have left Japan following Tokyo's decision to expel them on April 8. It is rare for Japan to expel multiple foreign officials.
Japan, US, Australia, NZ express concern over China-Solomon Islands pact
NHK - Apr 20
Senior officials from Japan, the United States, Australia and New Zealand share concerns over a fresh security pact between China and the Solomon Islands.
Asia's aging sports stars never say 'retire'
Nikkei - Apr 20
Elderly Western visitors to East Asia often say they enjoy their trips partly because of the respect accorded to older people. But these cultural habits can hold back countries such as Japan and South Korea when it comes to sport.
Kyoto in 2022
japan-guide.com - Apr 20
With Japan's borders currently closed to tourists due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, we wanted to give you the opportunity to do some virtual sightseeing in Japan. Follow us as we go walking through some of Kyoto’s iconic districts and attractions.
Working from home, Japan’s corporate warriors rethink their priorities
indianexpress.com - Apr 20
Japan is in the midst of en masse hiring season, when a wave of college graduates join companies in formal ceremonies after sweating through the job-interview gantlet.
Record 54% of Japan students lack motivation to study amid pandemic, survey shows
Japan Times - Apr 20
A record 54.3% of students at elementary, junior high and high schools in Japan said they lacked motivation to study last year, a private survey showed Wednesday, apparently reflecting the impact of the coronavirus pandemic in stifling social interaction.
Leader of QAnon's Japan branch arrested for obstructing COVID vaccinations for kids
Japan Today - Apr 20
A man who claims to be one of the leaders of the Japanese arm of U.S. conspiracy cult QAnon was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of forcing his way earlier this month into a venue offering coronavirus vaccinations for children in Tokyo, police said.
Yoshinoya chain executive sacked over sexist remarks
Nikkei - Apr 20
A managing director for "gyudon" beef bowl restaurant chain Yoshinoya has been dismissed over inappropriate remarks about young women made at a university-hosted lecture, the parent company said Tuesday.
Things You Only See In Japan
World Revealed - Apr 20
From the manga district to humanoid robots, here are some weird things you only see in Japan!
Japan posts yawning trade gap as China exports slow
Al Jazeera - Apr 20
Japan recorded a trade deficit in March that was more than four times wider than market forecasts, as China-bound exports slowed sharply while soaring energy prices raised the cost of imports, adding to economic challenges brought by conflict in Ukraine.
