Woman arrested for assaulting acquaintance with umbrella

Police in Tsukubamirai, Ibaraki Prefecture, have arrested a 45-year-old woman on suspicion of assault after she injured another woman by poking her in the face with an umbrella while in a car at a park last month.

According to police, Satomi Okazaki, a self-professed therapist, allegedly attacked the victim, who is in her 60s and from Matsudo, Chiba Prefecture, twice with an umbrella on March 7, Kyodo News reported. The tip of the umbrella pierced the victim’s left ear and chin.

Police said the two were acquaintances and met. on the internet in 2015. They also said the victim had previously consulted them about Okazaki after she caused an injury to her face by hitting her with a full PET bottle on Feb 17, but did not file a criminal complaint.