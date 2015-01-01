Woman arrested for assaulting acquaintance with umbrella
傘の先端部分で61歳女性を突き刺して重傷負わせたか 自称・セラピストの女逮捕
Japan Today -- Apr 21
Police in Tsukubamirai, Ibaraki Prefecture, have arrested a 45-year-old woman on suspicion of assault after she injured another woman by poking her in the face with an umbrella while in a car at a park last month.
According to police, Satomi Okazaki, a self-professed therapist, allegedly attacked the victim, who is in her 60s and from Matsudo, Chiba Prefecture, twice with an umbrella on March 7, Kyodo News reported. The tip of the umbrella pierced the victim’s left ear and chin.
Police said the two were acquaintances and met. on the internet in 2015. They also said the victim had previously consulted them about Okazaki after she caused an injury to her face by hitting her with a full PET bottle on Feb 17, but did not file a criminal complaint.
傘で知人の女性の顔を突き刺したなどとして逮捕された自称セラピストの女。女性と知り合ったのは7年前、その後の行動とは・・・? この事件は、自称セラピスト・岡崎里美容疑者（45）が、今年2月と3月、車の中で千葉県松戸市に住む知人女性（61）の左耳や下あごなどを傘の先端部分で突き刺して、重傷を負わせたとして、19日逮捕されたものです。 岡崎容疑者は、ネットの占いサイトで人生相談を行っていましたが、2015年頃に被害者の女性と知り合い、その後、岡崎容疑者が女性に対し、身の回りの世話や金銭を要求するなどしてトラブルになっていたことが、警察への取材で新たにわかりました。 - TBS NEWS
'A difficult time': why popular TV series Pachinko was met with silence in Japan
theguardian.com - Apr 21
It has charmed critics and attracted big audiences in the UK and the US, but the TV adaptation of Min Jin Lee’s bestselling novel Pachinko has barely merited a mention in one of the countries that inspired it.
Narita airport deploys net traps to stop turtles infiltrating runway
Kyodok - Apr 21
Traps to prevent turtles from infiltrating a runway at Narita airport near Tokyo were set Wednesday in its retention pond to avoid a repeat of a 2021 incident where an intrusion by one of the reptiles delayed departures.
Japan formally revokes Russia's 'most favored nation' status
ABC News - Apr 21
Japan enacted a law on Wednesday formally revoking Russia's “most favored nation” trade status over its invasion of Ukraine, as Tokyo steps up sanctions amid revelations of Russian military atrocities against civilians.
Anime Film | Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Sustainable War | Official Trailer
Netflix Anime - Apr 21
Season one of the Netflix Series “Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045” will be reborn as a feature-length theatrical animation complete with new scenes and a full re-color grading of all shots.
Woman arrested for assaulting acquaintance with umbrella
Japan Today - Apr 21
Police in Tsukubamirai, Ibaraki Prefecture, have arrested a 45-year-old woman on suspicion of assault after she injured another woman by poking her in the face with an umbrella while in a car at a park last month.
Japan opens biggest esports park to level up competitive gaming
inquirer.net - Apr 21
Japan’s largest esports park opened on Wednesday, with proponents hoping it will help transform the country behind video game classics such as Super Mario and Zelda into a champion that can take on China in competitive gaming.
Japan considers cash handouts for children in low-income families
Japan Times - Apr 21
The government is considering a Y50,000 ($390) cash handout program to help low-income households with children as part of its broader economic package to cushion the blow from rising prices, sources with knowledge of the plan said Wednesday.
Japan weather officials: Higher-than-normal temperatures from May through July
NHK - Apr 21
Japanese weather officials say higher-than-normal temperatures are expected across much of the country from May through July.
Infant’s body found at trash disposal site of apartment in Kawasaki
Japan Today - Apr 20
The body of a baby boy was found at the trash disposal site of an apartment building in Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, on Tuesday.
Japan expels Russian officials to pressure Moscow
NHK - Apr 20
Eight Russian officials have left Japan following Tokyo's decision to expel them on April 8. It is rare for Japan to expel multiple foreign officials.
Japan, US, Australia, NZ express concern over China-Solomon Islands pact
NHK - Apr 20
Senior officials from Japan, the United States, Australia and New Zealand share concerns over a fresh security pact between China and the Solomon Islands.
Asia's aging sports stars never say 'retire'
Nikkei - Apr 20
Elderly Western visitors to East Asia often say they enjoy their trips partly because of the respect accorded to older people. But these cultural habits can hold back countries such as Japan and South Korea when it comes to sport.
Kyoto in 2022
japan-guide.com - Apr 20
With Japan's borders currently closed to tourists due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, we wanted to give you the opportunity to do some virtual sightseeing in Japan. Follow us as we go walking through some of Kyoto’s iconic districts and attractions.
Working from home, Japan’s corporate warriors rethink their priorities
indianexpress.com - Apr 20
Japan is in the midst of en masse hiring season, when a wave of college graduates join companies in formal ceremonies after sweating through the job-interview gantlet.
Record 54% of Japan students lack motivation to study amid pandemic, survey shows
Japan Times - Apr 20
A record 54.3% of students at elementary, junior high and high schools in Japan said they lacked motivation to study last year, a private survey showed Wednesday, apparently reflecting the impact of the coronavirus pandemic in stifling social interaction.
Leader of QAnon's Japan branch arrested for obstructing COVID vaccinations for kids
Japan Today - Apr 20
A man who claims to be one of the leaders of the Japanese arm of U.S. conspiracy cult QAnon was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of forcing his way earlier this month into a venue offering coronavirus vaccinations for children in Tokyo, police said.
