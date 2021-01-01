Japan's finance chief did not join Russia walkout at G-20 meeting
米英加退席のG20 鈴木財務大臣は「留まり厳しくロシア批判」強調 / Suzuki says he condemned Moscow in 'strongest possible terms'
Speaking alongside Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda after the meeting on Thursday, Shunichi Suzuki said he had told G-20 counterparts that the war was a "a clear violation of international law."
"Keeping the peace is indispensable for international cooperation, and Russia's actions in contravention of this are absolutely unacceptable," he said. "I condemn [Russia] in the strongest possible terms."
Multiple Western countries quit the closed-door meeting in protest when the Russian delegation started to talk. Officials who left included U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, as well as Canadian Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland.
Suzuki explained he did not leave the meeting, but he did rebuke Moscow, pointing out that the invasion of Ukraine was the source of many difficulties facing the global economy and that Russia should not participate in G-20 meetings under current circumstances.
Nikkei - Apr 21
ABC News - Apr 21
Japan enacted a law on Wednesday formally revoking Russia's “most favored nation” trade status over its invasion of Ukraine, as Tokyo steps up sanctions amid revelations of Russian military atrocities against civilians.
Japan Times - Apr 21
The government is considering a Y50,000 ($390) cash handout program to help low-income households with children as part of its broader economic package to cushion the blow from rising prices, sources with knowledge of the plan said Wednesday.
NHK - Apr 20
Eight Russian officials have left Japan following Tokyo's decision to expel them on April 8. It is rare for Japan to expel multiple foreign officials.
NHK - Apr 20
Senior officials from Japan, the United States, Australia and New Zealand share concerns over a fresh security pact between China and the Solomon Islands.
Japan Times - Apr 19
Japan's Defense Ministry has announced that it will send masks and clothing designed to protect against chemical weapons as well as drones to Ukraine in response to a request from Kyiv, in Tokyo’s latest shipment of defense supplies to the war-torn country.
Nikkei - Apr 17
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Saturday the government is considering creating a more loosely defined refugee category to accept people fleeing conflicts in light of the humanitarian crisis stemming from Russia's war in Ukraine.
Nikkei - Apr 15
Japan's population totaled 125,502,000 as of Oct. 1, down 644,000 from a year earlier, marking the biggest decline on record, according to government data released Friday.
Japan Times - Apr 15
Aiming to address the problem of harassment in the political arena, the government has released a video with short scenes based on real cases of harassment of lawmakers, with a particular focus on younger politicians.
newsweek.com - Apr 14
Russia has upped international tension after claiming to have test-fired cruise missiles from submarines off the coast of Japan.
NHK - Apr 14
An atomic bomb museum in Hiroshima has reset its clock showing the number of days that have passed since the last nuclear test took place. The move was taken to protest the two subcritical nuclear tests that the United States conducted last year.
NHK - Apr 14
Japan's major ruling party is seeking to restrict the veto power of UN Security Council permanent members, following Russia's use of it in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine.
NHK - Apr 14
The main provider of electricity on Japan's northern island of Hokkaido says it will stop buying coal from Russia. This follows a Japanese government decision to phase out imports of the fuel as part of sanctions against Moscow.
UPI - Apr 13
The aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln and its naval strike group is currently operating in the Sea of Japan for the first time in five years, the Navy said on Tuesday.
Japan Times - Apr 12
The Cabinet on Tuesday approved additional sanctions against Russia, freezing assets of 398 Russian individuals, including President Vladimir Putin's daughters and the wife of Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
theguardian.com - Apr 12
The focus of Japan’s quest to open its first casino is a human-made island in Osaka that, if the city’s government gets its way, will end decades of wrangling over the country’s fraught relationship with poker tables and slot machines.