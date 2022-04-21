Ceremony marks completion of frame for Japan's tallest building
高さ330m、地上64階建て“日本一”東京・港区の超高層ビルで上棟式
NHK -- Apr 22
Real-estate developers have held a ceremony to mark the completion of the frame for a Tokyo skyscraper that is to be Japan's tallest at 330 meters.
Part of the steel frame signed by ceremony participants was lifted to the uppermost floor by heavy machinery on Thursday.
The 64-story mixed-use tower is a core structure in a redevelopment project underway in the Toranomon- Azabudai area in the capital's Minato Ward.
It is to top the 300-meter-high Abeno Harukas in Osaka City to become Japan's tallest building when completed next year.
An international school, one of the largest in Tokyo, is to occupy the first basement to the seventh floor.
The seventh to 52nd floors are slated for office use, and the 54th and above are to house residences.
Mori Building and other entities are in charge of the redevelopment project costing some 580 billion yen, or 4.5 billion dollars.
完成すれば日本一の高さとなる東京・港区の超高層ビルの上棟式が行われました。 森ビルなどが再開発を手掛ける港区の「虎ノ門・麻布台プロジェクト」で地上64階建て、高さ約330メートルの超高層ビルの建設に向けて21日に上棟式が行われました。 来年に完成した時点では、大阪市にある「あべのハルカス」の300メートルを超えて日本一の高さとなります。 地下1階から4階に商業施設が入るほか、7階から52階はオフィス、54階以上は住宅となる予定です。 - ANNnewsCH
Man arrested for shoving commuter off train platform in Osaka
Japan Today - Apr 22
Police in Osaka have arrested a 50-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder after he shoved a 63-year-old man off the train platform onto the tracks at JR Tennoji Station.
Ceremony marks completion of frame for Japan's tallest building
Tokyo eases some COVID dining restrictions but extends alert
NHK - Apr 22
The Tokyo Metropolitan Government has decided to ease its requested limit on the number of people permitted at each table in some bars and restaurants, while continuing to call on the public to stay vigilant against the spread of the coronavirus.
Riding on Japan’s Amazing Overnight Train | Twin Bed Compartment
Solo Solo Travel - Apr 22
Today we rode Japan’s amazing overnight train, the Sunrise Izumo Express in its Twin bed compartment.
FamilyMart plans 600 rental sites for electric scooters
Nikkei - Apr 22
Japanese convenience store operator FamilyMart will establish lending bases for electric scooters at more than 600 stores, Nikkei has learned.
Japan's finance chief did not join Russia walkout at G-20 meeting
Nikkei - Apr 21
Japan's finance minister denounced Russia's invasion of Ukraine but did not join Western peers in walking out when the Russian delegation began to speak at a Group of 20 meeting in Washington.
'A difficult time': why popular TV series Pachinko was met with silence in Japan
theguardian.com - Apr 21
It has charmed critics and attracted big audiences in the UK and the US, but the TV adaptation of Min Jin Lee’s bestselling novel Pachinko has barely merited a mention in one of the countries that inspired it.
Narita airport deploys net traps to stop turtles infiltrating runway
Kyodok - Apr 21
Traps to prevent turtles from infiltrating a runway at Narita airport near Tokyo were set Wednesday in its retention pond to avoid a repeat of a 2021 incident where an intrusion by one of the reptiles delayed departures.
Japan formally revokes Russia's 'most favored nation' status
ABC News - Apr 21
Japan enacted a law on Wednesday formally revoking Russia's “most favored nation” trade status over its invasion of Ukraine, as Tokyo steps up sanctions amid revelations of Russian military atrocities against civilians.
Anime Film | Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Sustainable War | Official Trailer
Netflix Anime - Apr 21
Season one of the Netflix Series “Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045” will be reborn as a feature-length theatrical animation complete with new scenes and a full re-color grading of all shots.
Woman arrested for assaulting acquaintance with umbrella
Japan Today - Apr 21
Police in Tsukubamirai, Ibaraki Prefecture, have arrested a 45-year-old woman on suspicion of assault after she injured another woman by poking her in the face with an umbrella while in a car at a park last month.
Japan opens biggest esports park to level up competitive gaming
inquirer.net - Apr 21
Japan’s largest esports park opened on Wednesday, with proponents hoping it will help transform the country behind video game classics such as Super Mario and Zelda into a champion that can take on China in competitive gaming.
Japan considers cash handouts for children in low-income families
Japan Times - Apr 21
The government is considering a Y50,000 ($390) cash handout program to help low-income households with children as part of its broader economic package to cushion the blow from rising prices, sources with knowledge of the plan said Wednesday.
Japan weather officials: Higher-than-normal temperatures from May through July
NHK - Apr 21
Japanese weather officials say higher-than-normal temperatures are expected across much of the country from May through July.
Infant’s body found at trash disposal site of apartment in Kawasaki
Japan Today - Apr 20
The body of a baby boy was found at the trash disposal site of an apartment building in Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, on Tuesday.
Japan expels Russian officials to pressure Moscow
NHK - Apr 20
Eight Russian officials have left Japan following Tokyo's decision to expel them on April 8. It is rare for Japan to expel multiple foreign officials.
