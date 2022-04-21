Ceremony marks completion of frame for Japan's tallest building

Real-estate developers have held a ceremony to mark the completion of the frame for a Tokyo skyscraper that is to be Japan's tallest at 330 meters.

Part of the steel frame signed by ceremony participants was lifted to the uppermost floor by heavy machinery on Thursday.

The 64-story mixed-use tower is a core structure in a redevelopment project underway in the Toranomon- Azabudai area in the capital's Minato Ward.

It is to top the 300-meter-high Abeno Harukas in Osaka City to become Japan's tallest building when completed next year.

An international school, one of the largest in Tokyo, is to occupy the first basement to the seventh floor.

The seventh to 52nd floors are slated for office use, and the 54th and above are to house residences.

Mori Building and other entities are in charge of the redevelopment project costing some 580 billion yen, or 4.5 billion dollars.