FamilyMart plans 600 rental sites for electric scooters

Japanese convenience store operator FamilyMart will establish lending bases for electric scooters at more than 600 stores, Nikkei has learned.

With the tailwind from a recent easing of regulations, e-scooters are being accepted as eco-friendly transportation, and the spread of bases in convenience stores is likely to broaden their use.

Under current Japanese law, e-scooters are categorized as "motorized bicycles" and cannot be ridden on public roads without a driver's license and helmet. However, Japan's parliament enacted a law this week that will allow within two years those aged 16 and up to drive e-scooters without a license. Wearing helmets will be regarded as an individual's responsibility but will not be required.

FamilyMart will invest in Luup, a Japanese e-scooter sharing startup that lets users borrow and return Luup's scooters at FamilyMart stores. This will be its largest investment in Luup, though the amount has not been clarified.