Man arrested for shoving commuter off train platform in Osaka
線路に突き落とす 50歳会社員 殺人未遂で逮捕 通勤ラッシュのホーム騒然
Japan Today -- Apr 22
Police in Osaka have arrested a 50-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder after he shoved a 63-year-old man off the train platform onto the tracks at JR Tennoji Station.
According to police, the incident occurred at around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. Police said the suspect, Yasuyuki Onishi, a company employee from Nara City, has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying he got angry after the man bumped into his shoulder, Kyodo News reported.
Police said witnesses saw Onishi shove the man off the platform about three minutes before a train was due in on the JR Kansai Line. A police officer on his way to work subdued Onishi while other commuters were able to help the man back up onto the platform. Police said he suffered only minor injuries to his legs.
混み合う駅のホームで線路に人を突き飛ばしたとして、殺人未遂の現行犯で男が逮捕されました。 一体何が起きたのでしょうか。 - FNNプライムオンライン
Man arrested for shoving commuter off train platform in Osaka
Japan Today - Apr 22
Police in Osaka have arrested a 50-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder after he shoved a 63-year-old man off the train platform onto the tracks at JR Tennoji Station.
Japan Today - Apr 22
Police in Osaka have arrested a 50-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder after he shoved a 63-year-old man off the train platform onto the tracks at JR Tennoji Station.
'A difficult time': why popular TV series Pachinko was met with silence in Japan
theguardian.com - Apr 21
It has charmed critics and attracted big audiences in the UK and the US, but the TV adaptation of Min Jin Lee’s bestselling novel Pachinko has barely merited a mention in one of the countries that inspired it.
theguardian.com - Apr 21
It has charmed critics and attracted big audiences in the UK and the US, but the TV adaptation of Min Jin Lee’s bestselling novel Pachinko has barely merited a mention in one of the countries that inspired it.
Infant’s body found at trash disposal site of apartment in Kawasaki
Japan Today - Apr 20
The body of a baby boy was found at the trash disposal site of an apartment building in Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, on Tuesday.
Japan Today - Apr 20
The body of a baby boy was found at the trash disposal site of an apartment building in Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, on Tuesday.
Leader of QAnon's Japan branch arrested for obstructing COVID vaccinations for kids
Japan Today - Apr 20
A man who claims to be one of the leaders of the Japanese arm of U.S. conspiracy cult QAnon was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of forcing his way earlier this month into a venue offering coronavirus vaccinations for children in Tokyo, police said.
Japan Today - Apr 20
A man who claims to be one of the leaders of the Japanese arm of U.S. conspiracy cult QAnon was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of forcing his way earlier this month into a venue offering coronavirus vaccinations for children in Tokyo, police said.
64-year man arrested after forcing son to hang himself
Japan Today - Apr 19
Police in Numazu, Shizuoka Prefecture, have arrested a 64-year-old man on suspicion of murder after he allegedly forced his son in his 30s to hang himself at a popular sightseeing spot.
Japan Today - Apr 19
Police in Numazu, Shizuoka Prefecture, have arrested a 64-year-old man on suspicion of murder after he allegedly forced his son in his 30s to hang himself at a popular sightseeing spot.
Man arrested for cutting woman’s skirt, groping her on train
Japan Today - Apr 18
Police in Chiba City have arrested a 30-year-old man on suspicion of sexually molesting a 20-year-old woman on a train in February.
Japan Today - Apr 18
Police in Chiba City have arrested a 30-year-old man on suspicion of sexually molesting a 20-year-old woman on a train in February.
How Many Japanese Men Get Married To Foreigners? + Top 5 Nationalities
Asagi's Life (No BS Japan) - Apr 18
How many Japanese men get married to foreigners? International marriage in Japan.
Asagi's Life (No BS Japan) - Apr 18
How many Japanese men get married to foreigners? International marriage in Japan.
City in Nara Pref says tourism 'princess' can be of any gender
Japan Today - Apr 16
A western Japan city that has held annual contests to recruit single women "princesses" to serve as tourism ambassadors will drop the gender requirement from this year, in a move organizers say comes out of "consideration for the changing times."
Japan Today - Apr 16
A western Japan city that has held annual contests to recruit single women "princesses" to serve as tourism ambassadors will drop the gender requirement from this year, in a move organizers say comes out of "consideration for the changing times."
5 things that make Japanese girls fall in love
Japanese Emi channel - Apr 15
Today is another dating topic that everyone loves. I talked about how I fall in love with a man.
Japanese Emi channel - Apr 15
Today is another dating topic that everyone loves. I talked about how I fall in love with a man.
Tokyo police arrest video game YouTuber for marijuana possession
soranews24.com - Apr 15
On March 18, 21-year-old Yudai Nishikawa, who posts videos of himself playing video games under the name Neko-kun, was arrested for possession of 0.5 grams (0.02 ounces) of dried cannabis, which police officers found on his person while inside a police station in Tokyo’s Toshima Ward.
soranews24.com - Apr 15
On March 18, 21-year-old Yudai Nishikawa, who posts videos of himself playing video games under the name Neko-kun, was arrested for possession of 0.5 grams (0.02 ounces) of dried cannabis, which police officers found on his person while inside a police station in Tokyo’s Toshima Ward.
Husband of Japanese ex-princess not on N.Y. bar exam pass list again
Nikkei - Apr 15
The name of the husband of Japanese former princess Mako Komuro did not appear on the pass list of the New York state bar examination released Thursday local time by its organizer.
Nikkei - Apr 15
The name of the husband of Japanese former princess Mako Komuro did not appear on the pass list of the New York state bar examination released Thursday local time by its organizer.
Kumamoto marks 6 years since major quakes
NHK - Apr 14
Recovery work is still ongoing six years after a series of strong earthquakes hit the southwestern Japanese prefecture of Kumamoto.
NHK - Apr 14
Recovery work is still ongoing six years after a series of strong earthquakes hit the southwestern Japanese prefecture of Kumamoto.
Former emperor, empress move out of temporary home in Tokyo
Kyodo - Apr 12
Japan's former Emperor Akihito and his wife former Empress Michiko moved out of their temporary home in Tokyo on Tuesday, as they prepare to complete the process of swapping residences with the current emperor and his family.
Kyodo - Apr 12
Japan's former Emperor Akihito and his wife former Empress Michiko moved out of their temporary home in Tokyo on Tuesday, as they prepare to complete the process of swapping residences with the current emperor and his family.
The Secret Of Love Hotels | Why Are There Many Love Hotels In Japan?
Japanese Comedian Meshida - Apr 12
Nowadays love hotels are seen by foreigners as part of Japan's weird culture.
Japanese Comedian Meshida - Apr 12
Nowadays love hotels are seen by foreigners as part of Japan's weird culture.
Former Japanese princess Mako Komuro finds new role at New York's MET
Japan Times - Apr 11
Mako Komuro, the former princess who left Japan after marrying her college sweetheart in October, has been making use of her background in art history through curating work at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, which is colloquially referred to as the MET.
Japan Times - Apr 11
Mako Komuro, the former princess who left Japan after marrying her college sweetheart in October, has been making use of her background in art history through curating work at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, which is colloquially referred to as the MET.
This Japanese Rapper has been Missing 25 Years
Sakura Stardust - Apr 10
Tonight, we're looking into the mystery surrounding a rapper that disappeared before the release of his sole LP 25 years ago.
Sakura Stardust - Apr 10
Tonight, we're looking into the mystery surrounding a rapper that disappeared before the release of his sole LP 25 years ago.