Man arrested for shoving commuter off train platform in Osaka

Police in Osaka have arrested a 50-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder after he shoved a 63-year-old man off the train platform onto the tracks at JR Tennoji Station.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. Police said the suspect, Yasuyuki Onishi, a company employee from Nara City, has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying he got angry after the man bumped into his shoulder, Kyodo News reported.

Police said witnesses saw Onishi shove the man off the platform about three minutes before a train was due in on the JR Kansai Line. A police officer on his way to work subdued Onishi while other commuters were able to help the man back up onto the platform. Police said he suffered only minor injuries to his legs.