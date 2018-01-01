Japan inflation accelerates on rising material and energy costs
CPI hits 0.8% in March, but 2.2% when impact of cut in mobile fees excluded
According to official data released on Friday, Japan's core consumer price index -- all items less fresh foods -- rose 0.8% in March from a year earlier, marking the sharpest rise since Jan. 2020. January's inflation rate was 0.2%, and February's was 0.6%.
Mobile communication charges dropped 52.7%, an effect of major carriers' introduction of low-cost plans last April. Excluding the impact of this decline, the inflation rate was about 2.2% in March -- a level above the Bank of Japan's price stability target of 2%.
In March, the price of electricity rose 21.6%, while the cost of cooking oil increased 34.7%.
"Electricity and city gas bills increased, and [items in the energy category] led to a 0.05-point increase in the overall increase," compared to the previous month, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications noted in a news release.
Nikkei - Apr 22
In early March, Rakuten executives Hiroshi Mikitani and Tareq Amin returned to Barcelona, the site of their fateful first meeting. On the sidelines of the Mobile World Congress in 2018, Amin, then an executive at Indian telecom Reliance Jio, had sold Rakuten founder Mikitani on the idea of building Japan's fourth mobile network and using a then-untested technology to do it.
Nikkein - Apr 22
Inflation in Japan is continuing to accelerate, hitting a 26-month high as more businesses pass on rising raw material and energy costs to consumers.
Nikkei - Apr 22
Japanese convenience store operator FamilyMart will establish lending bases for electric scooters at more than 600 stores, Nikkei has learned.
inquirer.net - Apr 21
Japan’s largest esports park opened on Wednesday, with proponents hoping it will help transform the country behind video game classics such as Super Mario and Zelda into a champion that can take on China in competitive gaming.
Japan Times - Apr 21
The assembly of Nagasaki Prefecture on Wednesday approved by a majority vote a bill to seek national government authorization for the prefecture’s plan to host a casino-featuring integrated resort (IR).
indianexpress.com - Apr 20
Japan is in the midst of en masse hiring season, when a wave of college graduates join companies in formal ceremonies after sweating through the job-interview gantlet.
Nikkei - Apr 20
A managing director for "gyudon" beef bowl restaurant chain Yoshinoya has been dismissed over inappropriate remarks about young women made at a university-hosted lecture, the parent company said Tuesday.
Al Jazeera - Apr 20
Japan recorded a trade deficit in March that was more than four times wider than market forecasts, as China-bound exports slowed sharply while soaring energy prices raised the cost of imports, adding to economic challenges brought by conflict in Ukraine.
theedgemarkets.com - Apr 19
The Bank of Japan (BOJ) will explore the design issues of a central bank digital currency (CBDC) in measured steps like Sweden rather than pressing ahead with large-scale pilot tests like China, according to the BOJ’s point man on digital yen research.
Nikkei - Apr 18
Uber Technologies on Monday said it will partner with Japanese e-commerce company Rakuten Group in Uber's food delivery business, a move that will likely intensify the delivery battle in Japan.
Japan Times - Apr 18
Japanese farmers are being hit by higher prices of grain, fertilizers and other supplies necessary for agriculture and livestock farming as Russia’s aggression against Ukraine continues.
Nikkei - Apr 18
Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda said on Monday the yen's recent moves have been "quite sharp" and could hurt companies' business plans, offering his strongest warning to date of the demerits of the currency's depreciation.
Japan Times - Apr 16
Japanese convenience store operator Lawson Inc. will raise the prices of its beloved chicken nugget snack “Kara-age Kun” for the first time since it was introduced in 1986.
Nikkei - Apr 15
The Japanese government has asked multiple large foreign tech companies, including Google and Meta, to register their overseas global headquarters in Japan, in addition to their local units, Nikkei has learned.
Japan Times - Apr 14
Japan’s biggest steelmakers are raising prices of the metal used in everything from cars to skyscrapers and warning of more to come.
newsonjapan.com - Apr 14
Tully's Coffee has announced that it will increase prices on its popular beverages such as coffee from 3 yen to 24 yen from the 27th of April.