Things OK in Japan but ILLEGAL in AMERICA!
Mrs Eats -- Apr 22
There are some things that are illegal in America, but totally okay in Japan! This might surprise you to hear, since Japan is home to so many strict rules!
For example, if a store clerk accidentally gives you too much money back after you buy something and you don’t return the excess, it’s treated as fraud and YOU can get in trouble! But there are a few laws and regulations where Japan is very loose and free compared to America! So let’s see which things are OK to do in Japan, but are illegal to do in the US!
Man arrested for shoving commuter off train platform in Osaka
Police in Osaka have arrested a 50-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder after he shoved a 63-year-old man off the train platform onto the tracks at JR Tennoji Station.
'A difficult time': why popular TV series Pachinko was met with silence in Japan
It has charmed critics and attracted big audiences in the UK and the US, but the TV adaptation of Min Jin Lee’s bestselling novel Pachinko has barely merited a mention in one of the countries that inspired it.
Woman arrested for assaulting acquaintance with umbrella
Police in Tsukubamirai, Ibaraki Prefecture, have arrested a 45-year-old woman on suspicion of assault after she injured another woman by poking her in the face with an umbrella while in a car at a park last month.
Infant’s body found at trash disposal site of apartment in Kawasaki
The body of a baby boy was found at the trash disposal site of an apartment building in Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, on Tuesday.
Leader of QAnon's Japan branch arrested for obstructing COVID vaccinations for kids
A man who claims to be one of the leaders of the Japanese arm of U.S. conspiracy cult QAnon was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of forcing his way earlier this month into a venue offering coronavirus vaccinations for children in Tokyo, police said.
64-year man arrested after forcing son to hang himself
Police in Numazu, Shizuoka Prefecture, have arrested a 64-year-old man on suspicion of murder after he allegedly forced his son in his 30s to hang himself at a popular sightseeing spot.
Man arrested for cutting woman’s skirt, groping her on train
Police in Chiba City have arrested a 30-year-old man on suspicion of sexually molesting a 20-year-old woman on a train in February.
How Many Japanese Men Get Married To Foreigners? + Top 5 Nationalities
How many Japanese men get married to foreigners? International marriage in Japan.
City in Nara Pref says tourism 'princess' can be of any gender
A western Japan city that has held annual contests to recruit single women "princesses" to serve as tourism ambassadors will drop the gender requirement from this year, in a move organizers say comes out of "consideration for the changing times."
5 things that make Japanese girls fall in love
Today is another dating topic that everyone loves. I talked about how I fall in love with a man.
Tokyo police arrest video game YouTuber for marijuana possession
On March 18, 21-year-old Yudai Nishikawa, who posts videos of himself playing video games under the name Neko-kun, was arrested for possession of 0.5 grams (0.02 ounces) of dried cannabis, which police officers found on his person while inside a police station in Tokyo’s Toshima Ward.
Husband of Japanese ex-princess not on N.Y. bar exam pass list again
The name of the husband of Japanese former princess Mako Komuro did not appear on the pass list of the New York state bar examination released Thursday local time by its organizer.
Kumamoto marks 6 years since major quakes
Recovery work is still ongoing six years after a series of strong earthquakes hit the southwestern Japanese prefecture of Kumamoto.
Former emperor, empress move out of temporary home in Tokyo
Japan's former Emperor Akihito and his wife former Empress Michiko moved out of their temporary home in Tokyo on Tuesday, as they prepare to complete the process of swapping residences with the current emperor and his family.
The Secret Of Love Hotels | Why Are There Many Love Hotels In Japan?
Nowadays love hotels are seen by foreigners as part of Japan's weird culture.
